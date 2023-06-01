QUINCY — The building trades house at 2909 Lind, built by Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center students, will be auctioned on Wednesday.
The auction takes place at 4:30 p.m.
The minimum bid for the house is $115,000 with a $5,000 earnest money deposit required for the winning bid.
An open house is planned 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. The 896-square-foot home features two bedrooms and one bath.
