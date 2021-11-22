QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker credits a team effort across the district in achieving a third year in a row with no findings in the audit report.
“It’s a lot of hard work from my team,” Whicker said. “All I did was put in some processes and procedures to tighten up internal controls. Those are the folks that execute them. They’re doing a great job and continue to do that day in and day out which is why we’re able to see that consistency.”
The report, reviewed for the Finance Committee on Monday by Adam Withee with Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote and Flynn, Ltd., shows a district in a stronger financial position.
“Zero findings has also led to a lot better financial climate for us. The board and the administration … have such great confidence in Ryan and his team that the information is accurate, so they’re able to make decisions based on that information,” Superintendent Roy Webb said.
“Our financial rating is improving, fund balances are improving and we’re in a lot better position that we were in four years ago.”
The district’s financial profile score increased to 3.7, up from 3.15 two years ago and 3.25 last year.
Included in the calculation is the expenditures to revenue ratio, .922, meaning for every dollar the district receives it spends roughly 92 cents. “We’re not overspending our means,” Withee said.
Cash on hand, another factor in the calculation, increased to 108 days, up from about 80 last year.
The education fund, the district’s largest, posted a year-end balance of $9.967,984, up from $6,267,560 the year before. The operations and maintenance and transportation funds also posted gains from 2020.
Part of the increase in the education fund came from a $1 million grant received last year to reimburse funds spent the previous year, Withee said, and the district also benefited from an increase of about $1.4 million in all funds in replacement tax revenue.
The audit report reflects initial pandemic-related federal funding to the district, but QPS expects to get another $13 million in federal funds over the next three years.
On the expense side, “COVID has a pretty far-reaching effect,” Withee said. “Some costs were up when you look at things like technology, equipment, cleaning supplies. Other costs are down — sporting costs, no field trips.”
Overall, Withee pointed to the consistency in the district’s audit report, which has had minimal journal entries at least the last three years.
“That tells me the board is getting good information on a monthly basis,” he said. “That’s always a plus as opposed to not really knowing good numbers until the audit comes in and changes a bunch of stuff.”
Also Monday, the Finance Committee:
•Learned about plans to sell 350 Dell Latitude laptops to Teksavers for $78,750, which includes all shipping and packing materials.
QPS is in its third cycle of teacher laptop purchases and opted against keeping the used models in circulation in the district.
• Heard from Whicker that the district is 33% of the way through the fiscal year with no concerns on cash flow. “We’re doing as well as we have in a long time,” he said.
