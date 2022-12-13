QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools finished the past fiscal year with more than usual cash on hand.
“Cash was up substantially – $10.9 million from the prior year,” said Adam Withee with Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote and Flynn, Ltd. “Receipts over disbursements just in the education fund were $9.4 million, the bulk of it.”
Withee reviewed the annual audit report Tuesday with the district’s Finance Committee.
“It was overall good news for the district,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said. “”We continue to operate fiscally responsible, increasing fund balances.”
QPS also echoed a trend the accounting firm saw in other school districts with an increase in corporate replacement tax.
“Pretty much everybody got more than double what they were used to getting,” Withee said. “It just kind of shows how much economic activity was going on at the late end of COVID or through COVID.”
The district’s total of federal dollars increased, but will correlate dollar-for-dollar with increased expenses. Withee noted other expense increases including interscholastic sports with COVID restrictions being lifted.
Withee reported a finding based on new accounting requirements tied to lease payments. All leases now must be accounted for as an asset and a debt, similar to how capital leases had been handled in the past.
Guidance wasn’t clear whether QPS would need to make the change prior to amending last year’s budget, so the debt service fund was over budget.
“We didn’t amend the budget for that. We budgeted for the cost, just not where they wanted us to move it to,” Whicker said.
After two years of no findings, it was disappointing, but it was “minor things that we were able to quickly put controls in place to prevent them from happening in the future,” Whicker said. .
“Without that requirement, there was no problem,” Withee said. “I couldn’t have told you the day you amended the budget what the numbers would look like.”
QPS has leases for buses, vehicles, computers, servers and other items currently paid through the education, operations and maintenance, transportation and tort funds.
Payments made through the education and O&M funds will need to be transferred to debt service because those debts cannot be paid directly from those funds. “The total budget won’t change. Where we budget them will,” Withee said.
Also Tuesday, committee members:
• Approved the 2022 tax levy, payable in 2023, which goes onto the School Board for its approval. The levy was unchanged from the tentative document presented in November.
• Heard the fiscal year is 42% complete and “tracking really well on the expenditure side,” Whicker said.
• Reviewed the cash flow summary report showing the district “is at the high point of the year,” Whicker said. “We will be starting to tick down on these fund balances the rest of the year, but all of them are projecting to end in the black.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.