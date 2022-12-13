Finance

Adam Withee, third from right, reviews the Quincy Public Schools audit report Tuesday with the Finance Committee. The report showed the district's cash on hand was substantially up from the previous year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools finished the past fiscal year with more than usual cash on hand.

“Cash was up substantially – $10.9 million from the prior year,” said Adam Withee with Zumbahlen, Eyth, Surratt, Foote and Flynn, Ltd. “Receipts over disbursements just in the education fund were $9.4 million, the bulk of it.”

