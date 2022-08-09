QUINCY — The Rev. Orville Jones credits the community with making it possible to help young people, and families, get ready for the start of school.
“Our Back to School Help Fair has always been a big community effort,” Jones said.
The annual help fair air takes place 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Iles School, 3111 N. 12th.
Parking is available at the school. City bus service runs close to the school, and First Baptist traditionally offers rides with its church van.
Churches of various denominations and belief patterns, medical professionals, educators and community volunteers come together with the goal of helping others.
“I think there’s a huge need here in Quincy. Sometimes it goes unsung,” said Jones of First Baptist Church, which coordinates the fair. “Parents don’t like to say I don’t have money to do this, that or the other, so when we’re able to help them that way, it’s a real blessing.”
Physicals, school dental exams, immunizations and lead screenings will be available along with clothing, haircuts, backpacks and school supplies.
“We should have everything available that we’ve had in the past, except all in one spot,” said Quincy Public Schools Nursing Director Brandy Kirby who served on the fair’s planning committee.
Students must be accompanied by a parent/guardian to access the help fair services.
“We’re opening up more of the school because we had so many people last year there was a little bit of congestion,” Kirby said. “This new layout is going to help a lot with the way things flow and with helping people to get through easier and faster hopefully.”
Kirby said the event provides a way for families to meet the state’s Oct. 15 deadline for health requirements.
“This helps to get everything in one spot before school starts,” she said.
Quincy churches and community organizations contribute backpacks, school supplies and other items to make the one-stop-shop help fair possible each year.
“It’s such a blessing to be able to do it all at one time. That makes it very unique, so we thank God for that and thank God for being able to serve people and help our students be prepared for their ensuing scholastic year,” Jones said.
He sees the need in the lines of people waiting to access service — and the difference the fair makes in the smiles of youngsters who find new clothes or shoes.
“I can judge that best when I see people leaving after they’ve been there, some carrying garbage bags of clothing away, some carrying book bags with their kids,” Jones said.
The fair traditionally has been held at the church but shifted to Iles in 2020 with a drive-through format for backpacks and school supplies due to COVID-19 restrictions. It remained at Iles in 2021 to take advantage of the larger space for social distancing. and again this year.
Planning for the help fair began months ago with Zoom meetings.
“We have been able to meet in person the last two times and do a tour of Iles to see where everything will go,” Kirby said. “I know it’s going to go well this year.”
