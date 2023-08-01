QUINCY — A Quincy tradition returns Saturday to help ensure families are ready for the start of the school year.
The Back to School Help Fair takes place 8 to 11 a.m. at Iles Elementary School, 3111 N. 12th.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — A Quincy tradition returns Saturday to help ensure families are ready for the start of the school year.
The Back to School Help Fair takes place 8 to 11 a.m. at Iles Elementary School, 3111 N. 12th.
Physicals, school dental exams, immunizations, lead and hemoglobin testing, clothing, haircuts and backpacks filled with school supplies will be available at no charge.
“Everything is in place,” said Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist Church, one of the event organizers. “We’re in good shape.”
Jones said the annual event meets a need in the community.
“It’s important because we have a lot of people who struggle. It is expensive … when you look at the cost of school supplies and the supply lists are getting longer and longer,” Jones said.
With rising costs and this year’s inflation, “we are expecting to see larger numbers this year than we’ve seen in the past,” he said.
“It’s a huge need in the community,” said Quincy Public Schools Nursing Director Brandy Kirby, another organizer of the event. “It helps to have one stop for everything they’re going to need to start school.”
Parents and guardians will need to have identification and the child’s insurance card to access immunizations, Kirby said, and physicals and dental exams will be available to students required to have them for the 2023-24 year.
The committee behind the help fair meets nearly year-round to make each event a success.
“We meet a month after the event to go over any items that need improved upon, then we’ll start meetings again in January to plan for August,” Kirby said.
Churches and community organizations take on filling backpacks with school supplies, people donate new and gently used clothing with collection tubs in place until Thursday at the front of the school and community members along with school personnel pitch in the day of the help fair.
“It’s Quincy at its finest,” Jones said. “We really have been blessed to have a host of volunteers from all walks of life. People who come to volunteer that day come with smiles on their faces and the joy of the Lord in their hearts. It’s such a blessing to see.”
Jones also enjoys seeing smiles on the faces of youngsters at the help fair.
“We see kids get haircuts they’re needing or wanting, see them get their school supplies. They’re just so proud. It’s things they really, really want to have,” he said. “For families with so many kids, it’s hard for them to buy all of that.”
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.