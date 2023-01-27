QUINCY — A Baldwin Elementary School student faces disciplinary action after having an unloaded airsoft gun Friday afternoon on the school bus, and additional security measures will be implemented beginning Monday in all Quincy Public Schools.

The student did not make any threats, and “we do not believe anyone was in danger,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said in a School Reach call to district parents. “We are taking this matter very seriously, and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code.”