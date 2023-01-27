QUINCY — A Baldwin Elementary School student faces disciplinary action after having an unloaded airsoft gun Friday afternoon on the school bus, and additional security measures will be implemented beginning Monday in all Quincy Public Schools.
The student did not make any threats, and “we do not believe anyone was in danger,” Superintendent Todd Pettit said in a School Reach call to district parents. “We are taking this matter very seriously, and disciplinary actions will be taken in accordance with state law and our school code.”
After learning about the gun from other students, district administrators contacted police, and the student was removed from the bus.
An airsoft gun is a realistic replica of a real pistol, used in sporting competition, which shoots plastic pellets not bullets.
According to the company’s website, airsoft is a team sport where players compete against each other while using airsoft guns. The sport is similar to paintball with the exception being that each player uses an airsoft gun.
Pettit said it was important to inform QPS families about the incident in an effort to be “honest and transparent” with parents.
“At Quincy Public Schools, the safety and security of our students and staff is a top priority,” Pettit said in the message.
Pettit urged parents to talk to students about bringing inappropriate items to school and the potential disciplinary action that could result.
“When speaking to your child or children, please remind them if they see something, say something,” Pettit said. “Today’s incident was resolved in a quick and safe manner because students reported the airsoft gun to adult school personnel.”