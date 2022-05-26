By the Numbers
• Illinois has more than 240,000 identified English Language Learners in PK-12 schools — and the statewide percentage of ELL students has grown from 8.8 in 2011 to 12.9 in 2021.
• Over 70% of ELLs are born in the U.S. Thirty percent are immigrants.
• At least 140 languages are spoken by ELLs in Illinois, with Spanish the most common.
• QPS has 35 ELL students, to date, in the 2021-2022 school year, up from 23 the previous two years.
• Home languages spoken by QPS ELL students are Spanish, Italian, Filipino, Telugu, Chinese, Haitian Creole, TWI-Ghana, French and Vietnamese.
