QUINCY — The start of the new school year means the start of the weekly certified nurse assistant class offered at Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
Classes begin Aug. 18 in the program targeting high school students in the West Central Region and adults.
While similar programs are available in the Quincy community, “people aren’t always aware we offer it here as well in a different format,” QAVTC Program Coordinator Gena Finley said.
Classes meet 2:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when school is in session.
“It does last for the whole school year, but for working adults, it’s a way to advance their skills or acquire new skills while working,” Finley said.
“Every year I have at least one adult. Last year, I had four,” program instructor Dana Trantor said. “Adult students find Wednesdays easier for schedules if working other places. Last year we had a student who found it better to attend one day a week during the school year for childcare reasons.”
Trantor said the program helps meet the great need for CNAs, who work in a variety of settings for competitive pay.
“Some use this as employment or continuing employment in a health care field. Some do this for the high school credit,” Trantor said. “It also helps with life skills not only in caring for others but for family members or themselves currently or in the future.”
The program targets the 21 skills required by the Illinois Department of Public Health, and students also are certified in CPR through the American Heart Association, in the classroom and in the clinical sessions expected to start in mid-October.
Tuition assistance, especially for adult students, is available through Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials and often through employers.
“If they’re working as a noncertified nurse assistant, they can have assistance to go back and get their certification,” Trantor said.
Registration and more information are available from high school counselors and by calling Gena Finley at QAVTC at 217-224-3775.