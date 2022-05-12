QUINCY — Aubrey Hollensteiner wiggled and giggled as the scrub brush tickled her funny bone.
Freshly clean after her Thursday afternoon “bath,” Aubrey got some advice.
“Stay out of the mud,” said Mrs. Wishy-Washy, a character in a children’s book series, also known as retired Quincy Public Schools kindergarten teacher Pat Arnold.
Most of the first-graders in Samantha Reed’s class at Baldwin Elementary vied for a turn in the tub in between listening to Arnold read aloud 10 of the books in the series by New Zealand author Joy Cowley and laughing over Mrs. Wishy-Washy’s attempts to keep clean the farm animals that love to play in the mud.
Standing in the washtub kind of “felt weird, first-grader Spencer Rainbolt said, but it was fun.
Even Reed took a turn, repeating what she did as a student in Arnold’s class back at Monroe Elementary School.
“Definitely one of my core memories of kindergarten was Mrs. Wishy-Washy. It’s one of the things she was very known for through all of her classes through the years,” Reed said.
Just having Arnold in her classroom was “super special” for the first-year teacher.
“She is one of the reasons I wanted to be a teacher,” Reed said. “She made me love my job. I saw how much she loved hers.”
Arnold couldn’t resist the opportunity to bring her character for Reed’s class – and help spur their love of reading by bringing the books to life with a pretend bath in Mrs. Wishy-Washy’s tub.
Providing extra reading help to some of her own kindergarten students inspired Arnold’s alter ego.
“One day somebody had done something. I put my hands on my hips and said ‘all right, who did that,’” Arnold said, and students familiar with the book series said “you look just like Mrs. Wishy-Washy.’”
Turning into the character sounded like fun, Arnold said, and she asked Karen Thompson, the mother of one of her students, for help with a costume.
“She could sew anything. She made my outfit to match the cover of the Wishy-Washy book – a navy dress with a little lace collar,” Arnold said. “That was how I became her, and I’ve been her ever since.”
Mrs. Wishy-Washy, her washtub and scrub brush made annual appearances each spring at Monroe until Arnold retired from teaching in 2013. Since then, the character has made special appearances, including the stop in Reed’s classroom.
“At the end of the year, it’s plain fun,” Arnold said.
The students also had fun learning more about their teacher as a kindergartner with Arnold reporting how she always could count on Reed to be “a good example” for her classmates.
Reed hopes her students gain from the example set by her friendship with her former teacher.
“We’re getting toward the end of the year, and they’re sad to move on, to leave my room. It’s good for them to see she was my kindergarten teacher and I still see her, keep in touch,” Reed said. “It’s good for them to see at tis point of the year no matter where they end up inlife I’ll always love them, keep in touch with them and hope they’re doing well and successful.”
