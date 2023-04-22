QUINCY — A good crowd of runners and walkers braved the chilly air Saturday to help raise money for the Quincy Public Schools Foundation's 10th annual Dream Big in Color Run.
"Whatever QPS needs, the Foundation does what they can to help with whatever's needed," said Ben Dombroski, a math teacher at Quincy Senior High as well as the faculty leader for the QHS Leadership Class.
"For our leadership students, I think it's important for them to have the opportunity to give back to the Foundation who has been there for their whole career," he said.
The goal for the 2023 run was to raise $31,000 to be donated to the Foundation. When the final numbers were totaled, the Leadership Class bested that goal by nearly a third, raising $41,119 from the Color Run.
"My class is in charge of going out to help get sponsors," Dombroski said. "It's huge to have the community support at events like this. Being able to see the support that local businesses give, as well as the community in general, is a great experience for them."
Runners and walkers made the trip west down Maine Street from the high school down to 16th Street before heading east on Jersey, then back to Maine for the final leg. Volunteers along the route were set up with color stations, pelting the participants with brightly colored power to add vibrance to their run.
The Marching Blue Devils Drumline performed for the kickoff of the run, when the morning was capped with a final burst of color as the Leadership Class tossed the last of the colored powder from buckets over the crowd.
"I think getting first-hand experience is a huge benefit for these students," Dombroski said. "Getting them outside of the classroom so they can see what they're capable of in helping support a community that's helped them."
