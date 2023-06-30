QUINCY — When Ryan Clair graduated from Quincy High School in 2006, he needed a full-time job and Quincy Public Schools was hiring custodians.
The rest, the incoming QPS director of maintenance said, is history.
Clair started as a day custodian at Baldwin Intermediate School, transferred to Quincy Junior High School where he took care of the grounds, shifted to Flinn Stadium as part of the grounds crew and then returned to QJHS as its building supervisor.
“Ever since I began working for the district I always had in mind what’s the next step, how can I move up the ladder within the district as far as leadership roles,” the 36-year-old Clair said.
Starting July 1, he’ll work alongside Director of Maintenance Dane Barnes and take over the role when Barnes retires at the end of the year.
“Being building supervisor of the junior high really helped set me up for this opportunity, with what we’ve been able to do here the last six years with all the renovation projects,” Clair said.
“I like to pride myself on being sure projects make sense to the public, make sense for the district and making sure projects stay on budget,” he said. “Any chance to upgrade a facility that’s going to enhance the learning environment and overall safety of buildings is something I really look forward to doing at a bigger level.”
While working at QPS, Clair also has coached wrestling for 15 years and serves as head coach of the junior high program.
“I will be stepping away as far as head coach responsibilities, but I will be involved behind the scenes as much as possible,” Clair said. “Going forward, my number one concentration will be being the maintenance director and making sure our facilities are safe for students and staff on a daily basis.”
Clair said he’ll bring good listening skills to the new job to work with employees and with the community along with a good existing relationship with custodial and maintenance staff.
Clair plans to spend the next few weeks getting up to speed on district projects, including work to renovate the former K&L Arena into a central services building to house the district’s transportation, maintenance and information technology departments.
“In the long run, it will be a good move for the district,” he said. “We will be eventually getting rid of two older buildings that were going to need a lot of work done over the next several years.”
Housing transportation and maintenance under the same roof also will be an advantage “when it comes to snow removal time and a lot of things behind the scenes with threatening weather,” Clair said.
Taking on the new role offers another way to do the best for his QPS family and for his own family – his wife Lexi and their kids Cora and Hudson.
“I don’t know anything different than coming and working for QPS,” he said. “I really have this focus on it being my home for the next 15 to 20 years. That’s something I’m pretty proud about.”
