QUINCY — Christmas came early for nearly all of Quincy’s first-graders thanks to the Quincy Noon Kiwanis Club.
“I wanted this game,” Denman Elementary first-grader Norah Conrad said after unwrapping a Connect 4 game on Monday afternoon. “My sister has one, but she never lets me play with it, only mom and dad. Now I have one of my own.”
Club members organized an in-person Christmas party for children for many years, and even though COVID-19 modified plans last year and this year, “we still want to spread some local cheer,” said Kate Martin, who heads up the project.
“We picked all the first graders to make sure all of them get a gift and get to celebrate Christmas in some fashion,” she said. “We’ve had to be flexible, but we’re willing to make it work and do what we can.”
What they did was most appreciated by students in Belynda Bernzen’s class.
“I’m happy to see people caring and helping and giving out things,” Norah said.
“I’m on the good list,” classmate Cadence Manning said while waiting to open a gift. “I love presents.”
A team of club members shopped for gifts for each first-grader in Quincy Public Schools. Another team of club members wrapped gifts. More members dropped off gifts Monday morning to each school, and a small group stopped in classrooms Monday afternoon to help distribute gifts such as art supplies, stuffed animals and games.
“It’s a great way for the kids to get a Christmas present. Most kids get something, but there’s kids that don’t get anything,” Bernzen said. “The kids get so excited when they see their presents. It’s just a good way to bring in holiday cheer.”
Students listened to a video message from Santa and Mrs. Claus, excitedly unwrapped their gifts — games for Bernzen’s class and stuffed animals for Nicole Browning’s class — and shared thank yous with Kiwanis Club members Craig Heming and Kristen Ritterbusch.
“We have a great time doing this,” Heming said. “We try to give the same gift to each classmate in a particular class, so there’s no jealousy or concerns, but we do maintain a variety of gifts throughout the school.”
QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said the Christmas gifts are one of many ways the community supports district students.
“Kiwanis is an amazing organization that does a lot for our community, a lot for our kids,” he said. “They’re one of many that reach out on a daily basis to make sure that kids don’t go without.”
Martin said the Christmas party is one of her favorite Kiwanis events of the year.
“Kiwanis is all about helping and serving the community, most specifically children,” she said. “Most things we do are geared toward helping kids in some way, and Christmas is a special time to help, serve and celebrate.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.