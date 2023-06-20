QUINCY — A Quincy Public Schools committee took a first step Tuesday toward potentially replacing a portion of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at Quincy High School.
Todd Moore with Architechnics outlined five options for the Building and Grounds Committee to replace the system in Building E.
Moore favors a “tried and true” option calling for air handling units with fan-powered boxes/VAV boxes and hot water reheat.
“We’ve been fighting this system ever since it was installed. I have trouble saying ‘OK, do this under life health safety, spend another $12 million of taxpayer money’ when we didn’t get what we paid for back in 2010 and 2011,” School Board member and Committee Chairman Richard McNay said.
McNay wants to bring the full board into the discussion.
“I want to see how the board feels and what direction they want to go,” he said. “Basically I want to ask the board should we take legal action. That’s where I’m going with this.”
QPS Chief of Business Operations said whatever option the committee chooses will be a “trial run” for work in other areas of the building.
“We’re looking at something a little different than what is in there now. We’ll give it a trial run and make sure there’s no issues,” Whicker said.
Committee members were asked to being thinking about the project but not to make a decision.
“We’ll probably go out to bid this fall for installation next summer,” Whicker said.
Also Tuesday, committee members heard an update on progress at the new central services building, the former K&L Arena.
“Work is continuing,” said Kayla Fuller with Klingner and Associates.
Plans call for work to begin Wednesday to pour the slab for the wash bay and trenches on the transportation department’s side of the building, which should be complete later this year.
“It’s on time,” School Board and committee member Jim Whitfield said. “Obviously the work is still going on, and is going to be going on for quite a while, but it’s nice to hear a report that we’re on time. Hopefully we’ll stay on task and progress will still be made and we’ll hit the timeline at the end.”
In other action, committee members:
• Recommended the School Board approve a $276,100 bid from Emrick Brothers for a new freezer/cooler at Quincy Junior High School and a $71,414 bid from Brinkman Plumbing for fire sprinkler replacement in the auditorium at Baldwin School.
• Learned about plans to renovate the boys varsity basketball locker room at Blue Devil gym. The privately-funded project calls for replacing lockers, reconfiguring the space to create a larger pre-game gathering area and adding new flooring and paint.
• Recommended approval of a new three-year Health Life Safety plan of projects at the Academy, Baldwin, Early Childhood and Family Center, Flinn Stadium, Quincy Junior High School and Quincy High School.
