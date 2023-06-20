Building

Todd Moore with Architechnics, standing, reviews options for the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system in Quincy High School's E Building with the Building and Grounds Committee. Whatever option the committee decides will be a "trial run" for additional work at QHS.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A Quincy Public Schools committee took a first step Tuesday toward potentially replacing a portion of the heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system at Quincy High School.

Todd Moore with Architechnics outlined five options for the Building and Grounds Committee to replace the system in Building E.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.