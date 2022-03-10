QUINCY — Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke hopes a new course will help incoming students struggling in math.
Over the past two school years, more than 30 students failed Algebra I each semester often due to a lack of basic math skills — and go on to fail the course multiple times.
“We propose to teach pre-algebra next year for those kids, probably no more than two sections, limited to 12 to 15 kids per section to catch kids most at risk,” Steinke said.
“The bottom line is they don’t have the skills. They’re getting frustrated, and we’re putting them farther behind.”
The District Improvement Team agreed Thursday to recommend the course, which will count as a math credit, to the School Board for approval.
“I understand that we’re trying to solve a problem, but I think we’re putting a Band-Aid on a bigger problem,” team member Cheryl Vogler said. “We have to address that bigger problem.”
Quincy Public Schools’ Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said the district is “finding gaps” in reviewing math curriculum maps district-wide.
“We recognize it’s a systemic problem,” Dinkheller said. “We’re doing some work, but it’s not an overnight fix.”
The district has added math intervention at the K-5 buildings, and the junior high also reorganized its math curriculum pathways and offers targeted interventions in math but “it’s a slow-going process,” Dinkheller said.
Vogler also objected to giving a math credit for a remedial course, saying pre-algebra should be an elective class.
But team member Sheldon Bailey said the students that most need the course would be less likely to take it as an elective than if it were a graduation requirement.
“Our intent would be not to give them a choice,” Steinke said.
Steinke admitted the entire math team does not support the plan, with the biggest concern being lowering standards.
But Steinke sees advantages to the plan which should streamline the amount of basic skill review needed at the start of Algebra I classes and put a small number of students on a track to take pre-algebra in ninth grade, algebra in 10th grade and geometry as a junior to earn the required three math credits for graduation.
Steinke and Dinkheller will reach out to other districts to see if they offer a math credit for a pre-algebra class.
“Our intent is to get them way more functional in math by the time they’re seniors than they are currently,” he said.
Also Thursday, team members reviewed mid-year measures of improvements and first semester student discipline data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.