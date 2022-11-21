QUINCY — A tentative 2022 levy calls for Quincy Public Schools to generate more tax dollars at a lower tax rate.
QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the levy, reviewed Monday by the Finance Committee, sets the dollar amount the school district needs in various funds. The county clerk sets the tax rate and the extension, or the amount billed to taxpayers, based on the equalized assessed value.
Under the tentative levy, for taxes payable in 2023 for the 2023-24 school year, QPS would generate a total of $42.873 million including debt service at a rate of $3.93 — or slightly below the 2021 rate of $3.99.
The levy increased in all but the Social Security and Illinois Municipal Retirement Funds.
“The IMRF and Social Security funds in general have had plenty of cash over the last few years,” Whicker said. “We levied less than we need to bring those funds down slowly.”
The School Board expects to adopt the tentative levy on Tuesday night and set a public hearing on the levy for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14 because the aggregated amount of taxes estimated to be levied exceeds 105% of the taxes extended in 2021.
Preliminary estimates from the county clerk put the EAV increase at over 5%.
“We’ve seen EAV increases every year, which says a lot about the community continuing to grow,” Whicker said. “We didn’t quite expect it to be that large of an increase.”
In calculating the tentative levy, Whicker estimated a 7.5% EAV increase to ensure the district collects the maximum amount possible.
“If it comes in above what I estimate, we leave money on the table,” he said. “If it comes in about 5%, the original estimate, we’re looking at a two or three cent increase in (the tax rate).” But that still remains well below the $4.13 rate when the building referendum passed.
“The board said we will not surpass that amount,” Whicker said. “We’re keeping it below that and well below that.”
The tax levy provides just under half of the district’s operating budget, with the rest coming from state and federal sources along with the corporate property replacement tax.
Also Monday, committee members reviewed the expenditure summary report at 33% through the school year and the cash flow report.
“All funds are projected to still finish in the black,” Whicker said.
