Finance

Quincy Public Schools Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker, left, and Superintendent Todd Pettit reviewed the tentative tax levy at Monday's Finance Committee meeting. The School Board is expected to adopt the tentative levy on Tuesday night.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — A tentative 2022 levy calls for Quincy Public Schools to generate more tax dollars at a lower tax rate.

QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said the levy, reviewed Monday by the Finance Committee, sets the dollar amount the school district needs in various funds. The county clerk sets the tax rate and the extension, or the amount billed to taxpayers, based on the equalized assessed value.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.