QUINCY — A seven-member committee will lead the search for the next superintendent of Quincy Public Schools.
Applications will be accepted through Nov. 5 for the job now held by Roy Webb, who plans to retire at the end of the school year.
School Board Vice President Shelley Arns said the committee met last week for the first time to “lay some ground rules moving forward” toward its goal of naming a new superintendent before the end of the school year.
Plans call for determining finalists for the job around the Christmas holidays with interviews likely in early January.
“Timeliness is important with the superintendent search. It’s important to get people in here to interview and to show our interest in them so that we can get that quality candidate,” Arns said. “We want to be able to give Roy and the new superintendent some overlap time as far as having a chance to communicate, ask questions and clarify anything prior to his retirement date.”
Arns and Board President Sayeed Ali serve on the committee along with QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller, Quincy High School Principal Jody Steinke, Iles fifth-grade teacher Jess Thorsen, former QPS Superintendent George Meyer and community member Hal Oakley.
“This is a great group of people who really will represent all stakeholders for finding this very important position in our community,” Arns said.
Arns, Ali and Meyer all served on the last superintendent search committee, which led to hiring Webb, and that experience should benefit the process to replace him.
Arns said the committee plans to weigh internal and external candidates equally for the job.
“We’re going to look at all candidates and see just what would be the best fit for Quincy,” she said. “Obviously Roy has set the standard incredibly high. We didn’t know we going to get Roy last time. We’re hoping lightning can strike twice.”
QPS already has several applications for the job. A job description and a list of qualifications is available online at qps.org, and applications flow to the committee through the QPS human resources department.
A second meeting for the committee has not been set.
“We’re just kind of in a holding pattern until Nov. 5 so that we can see who our candidates are,” Arns said.
Next steps include determining the qualities they seek in applicants and reviewing candidates.
Choosing just one key quality for the new superintendent is difficult, but Arns said some shown by Webb stand out including his broad knowledge of the district from student involvement in arts, athletics and academics to teachers and their lives even outside of school as well as his consistent, timely communication.
“I love that our students know him and look forward to seeing him. I love the celebrity status he has with our kids. He’s earned that — not every superintendent has been treated that way when they enter a building. You really have to make the effort, and he makes the effort every day,” Arns said. “It will be really hard to duplicate, but I’m hoping we can get as close as possible.”
