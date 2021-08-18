QUINCY — The Quincy School Board continued to hear concerns Wednesday from parents and community members over indoor mask requirements for the new school year.
But Board President Sayeed Ali put the mostly unmasked crowd on notice that they need to comply with the requirement or risk losing the right to attend school functions.
With a district masking policy in place, “personal feelings are beside the point,” Ali said.
“If a parent or adult at a school event is refusing to wear a mask, going against the rules right now, the board will take steps to bar that person from school grounds. That means not being able to attend your child’s sporting event or being able to show up to these board meetings to voice your concerns or displeasure,” he said. “Obviously we don’t want it to come to that, but we want to be extremely clear so there’s no confusion moving forward.”
The School Board voted 5-2 during a special meeting last week to adopt guidance aligning with Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s executive order mandating masks at Illinois pre-K-12 schools, day cares and long-term care facilities.
“We’re getting to the point where you’re going to indoctrinate kids they have to wear a mask for so many years that they’re going to think they can’t go to school without a mask on,” said district parent Tori Kaufman, whose daughter “did what you want” and wore a mask to the first day of classes. “Think about what you guys are doing to our kids. They cannot see each other’s faces. That is part of communicating.”
Patrick Barry said he pulled his two youngest children out of the public school system because of the “abnormality” of having their faces covered.
“Is there a juncture at which you’re not OK with this anymore?” he asked. “There’s a very strong possibility this is ongoing for years. At what point do you make a stand.”
Another parent urged compromise on the issue.
“There are options,” she said. “They just require more effort than normal. I believe that effort is necessary and our children are worth it.”
Kaufman and Barry praised board members Richard McNay and Jim Whitfield who voted against the masking guidance.
McNay told the Herald-Whig his vote was against Pritzker and his mandate. McNay said the mandate was unfair because it singled out public schools and didn’t include businesses and restaurants.
“I voted no because Governor Pritzker denied us choice, the choice to wear a mask or not wear a mask. I was not voting no against Quincy Public School system and Superintendent Webb or the administration or carrying out the mandate,” McNay said. “Legally, I understand we have to carry it out.”
Whitfield said the mandate was “a reach” by Pritzker.
“What’s the enforcement going to be in Quincy, in other county schools here, in Champaign, in Metropolis?” Whitfield said. “It’s going to vary. There won’t be any uniformity.”