QUINCY — Saying Quincy Public Schools finished the fiscal year in “pretty good” shape just might be an understatement.
“It was a great year,” Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The education fund, the district’s largest, reported a $21.2 million ending balance on June 30 in a monthly report prepared for the Finance Committee — more than double the $10.45 million on hand in July 2021 to start the year.
Whicker credited a combination of being mindful of expenses — with the district spending 93.91% of budget — and additional revenue, particularly from the corporate personal property replacement tax which doubled from the previous year.
“The two together was a pretty big swing for us,” Whicker said.
The tax, paid to local governments and school districts, is calculated based on income tax for corporations and businesses across the state.
“At the start of the year, you never know what you’re going to get and just base it off what you received in the prior year,” Whicker said. “Coming out of COVID, I wouldn’t expect all these businesses to have such a great year, but they did.”
Whicker also stressed the numbers don’t include the third round of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief, or ESSER, funding expected in the 2022-23 year.
“We haven’t received a dime yet,” he said. “We’re clearly doing well without that, and that’s going to make it even better.”
With ESSER II funding still on hand and ESSER III expected next year, “it will be another good year for the district,” Whicker said. “As to how good, we’ll wait and see.”
Preliminary work has begun on the 22-23 budget, but Whicker said many of the numbers are still very fluid.
Some revenue estimates and reimbursements are tied to year-end reports from the 21-22 year. “Transportation, some of the grants, calculation on some special education money — a lot of that is based off of information from this past fiscal year,” Whicker said.
Whicker expects to present a tentative 22-23 budget in August.
