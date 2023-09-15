QUINCY — Amistad, the House of Friendship at Denman Elementary, gained some new friends on Friday.
The school kicked off its house system for the 2023-24 year by welcoming kindergartners and new-to Denman students to one of eight houses.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
You have reached our free-content limit. If you are a current subscriber, please log in to continue viewing content or purchase a subscription by clicking the Subscribe button below. Thank you for supporting independent Journalism.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
QUINCY — Amistad, the House of Friendship at Denman Elementary, gained some new friends on Friday.
The school kicked off its house system for the 2023-24 year by welcoming kindergartners and new-to Denman students to one of eight houses.
The house system, touted by Ron Clark and his Ron Clark Academy, brings together schools and combines Denman’s K-5 students into growing and learning communities.
“It can make our big school feel small,” Denman Academic School Administration Manager Lisa Weigand said. “Every house represents values and attributes, so students learn about those together. We try to teach kids about having good character, sportsmanship, school spirit, academic excellence.”
Students and houses compete for points during the year for meeting academic goals or “going above and beyond,” Weigand said.
“It’s not like my teacher asked me to do this so I do it. It’s more like a kid sees someone alone who needs a friend or needs help and does it on their own,” she said. “Our ultimate goal is just to build leaders for not only in our school but for the future.”
Each house has a “head of house,” a fifth-grader selected by staff members, and fifth-graders also can seek other leadership roles.
Amistad head of house Surinitee Abbey high-fived kindergarten students who made their way through a human “tunnel” to join the house.
“You guys did amazing,” Surinitee said.
Having the leadership role is an honor, Surinitee said, in the system that makes a difference in the school.
“It just shows little kids there is a way for people to be leaders in life,” she said. “It warms my heart to see them all smiling and happy.”
Staff organized the kickoff event to “ignite the flight’ for the school year, and students also got “flight certified” with a trip down a big slide to wrap up the celebration.
“We hope students feel a sense of belonging to a community beyond their classroom — a house community,” Principal Chrissy Cox said.
Staff Writer
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.