QUINCY — Ariah Thomas had one thing to say after a quick trip into the freezer section of a box truck.
“That felt good,” the Denman second-grader said. ‘I was hot.”
The trek inside the Kohl Wholesale truck followed climbing into a tractor and a front-end loader — all part of Friday’s Ag’Machinery and Equipment Day at the elementary school which followed similar events at Baldwin and Rooney
“We get to learn a lot of stuff,” Ariah said. “I love learning.”
Students also explored a petting zoo, played ag trivia, planted seeds, climbed onto a skid steer and a mini excavator and played games as part of the day sponsored by the agriculture and diesel tech programs at Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
“We’re just trying to get them inspired into farm equipment, heavy equipment so they have a grasp of their future job opportunities,” said Hunter Hilgenbrinck, a Quincy High School junior in the diesel tech program. “We’re starting them off young and making sure they know there’s also this option that can be really fun.”
Second-grader Bentley Steffen gave the machinery — and the day — a thumbs up.
“I think it’s pretty fun,” Bentley’s classmate Adilynn Stice said.
The high school students had just as much fun helping the students learn more about agriculture.
QHS junior Abby Mueller held one of her chickens while kindergarten students in Allison Ohnemus’ class carefully stroked the feathers. “Chickens are cute,” one kindergarten student said.
QHS FFA Vice President Wade Allen showed off his show pig Luna to the Denman students.
“I’ve been doing this ever since I was really little. I’m passionate about what I do, and it’s good to pass it on to the next generation of kids,” said Allen, a junior at Quincy Notre Dame HIgh School taking ag classes.
“With the petting zoo, we’re trying to get the kids to see animals they don’t see every day here in Quincy,” he said. “It’s fun teaching the kids.”
Ohnemus said the day helped to inspire her kindergarten students.
“It’s another experience that they can have,” she said. “It really will lead them to their writing, writing stories about their experiences,” she said. “It’s a wonderful time for them to connect with each other.”
