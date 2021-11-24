QUINCY — Denman second-grader Jack Quincy says he’s thankful for the Mayflower and the story of the first Thanksgiving.
He might add chicken nuggets and French fries to his list.
Jack and classmates in Krykette Eversden-Duesterhaus’ class feasted Tuesday at Village Inn, enjoying not only the food but the field trip designed to teach the cross categorical students valuable life skills.
“A field trip is truly one of the best tools we can use to provide every student with real-world experience, whether it’s a trip to the grocery store, our library or a nursing home,” Eversden-Duesterhaus said. “Each experience a student participates in really contributes to their understanding of what the community has to offer.”
Six students and four adults sat together at a large table pulled together for the occasion, involved in conversation ranging from what they’re thankful for — food for second-graders Johnathan Myers and Parker Davis family for kindergartner Zander Smith and third-grader Lillianna Smith and friends for second-grader Scarlett Lamm — to the fun of playing rock, paper, scissors.
“A lot of my students are used to fast food where you just go through the drive-thru. They’re having the experience of going to a restaurant, actually sitting down,” Eversden-Duesterhaus said.
The sit-down meal also reinforced behavior expectations already used in the school cafeteria.
“Sometimes kids think this is just a school rule and don’t see how it applies to actually going into a restaurant. It’s still the same expectations. You have to sit. You have to use an inside voice. You have to be patient and wait,” she said.
Lillianna and Denman speech pathologist Tara Stark agreed it was fun going out to lunch.
“She’s already planning her next trip,” Stark said.
“The ice cream shop,” Lillianna said.
Just getting to the restaurant, thanks to a city bus, provided another learning opportunity.
“A lot of my students will be able to have the opportunity to drive but may not have the means to have their own transportation and may have to rely on city transportation,” Eversden-Duesterhaus said.
“It really gives us an opportunity to take all the things they’ve been learning and kind of practice those out in our community,” Stark said. “Each of these kids have different goals that we’re working on. It might be math, identifying money and using the quarters to pay for our bus ride, or social skills, looking people in the eye when we’re talking to them. It’s fun, too.”
Field trips resumed, on a limited basis, this school year after restrictions due to COVID-19, and Eversden-Duesterhaus relies on grants from area organizations and businesses — including Gem City Breakfast Kiwanis, Quincy Noon Kiwanis and Adams Electric’s Penny Power Grant — to provide additional opportunities to her students.
“When students have the opportunity to leave the classroom, they can use these connections between what is happening at school and the real world,” she said.
The more real world experiences, the more potential for students.
“Things that we take for granted, that we do all the time, a lot of our students don’t ever have that experience,” Eversden-Duesterhaus said.
