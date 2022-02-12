QUINCY — Aiden Walker adds a swirl of chocolate syrup, then Scott Boyd puts on the finishing touch with a dusting of Valentine’s Day sprinkles.
It’s another “flavor of the month” prepared with care by the Coffee Guys and hand-delivered to Denman Elementary secretary Vicki Ridder.
“It’s so pretty,” Ridder said before taking an appreciative sip.
Lessons in running a business, customer service and kindness in Haley Ruths’ class come to life every Friday as the guys and their carts make the rounds at Denman.
“It’s something that they’re really proud of, something that they want to be a part of,” said Stephanie Kamm, a paraeducator in Ruths’ classroom. “We do work toward behavior in our room. If you’re struggling with behavior, coffee cart is something you won’t be part of. It helps them set a goal for themselves.”
The six boys in the class, three third-graders and three fifth-graders, behind the Coffee Guys business share in the work — and in the rewards.
“This teaches them life skills and gives them an opportunity to think beyond the school building and the school community into our own community where we live,” Ruths said.
The boys say it’s fun pushing the carts — one stocked with carafes of coffee, cups and flavored syrups and another filled with creamers and sugar — around the building while taking and delivering orders.
Inspiration for the business came from other teachers Ruths had seen on Instagram, and a Donors Choose project she spearheaded last year paid for equipment and supplies, including the matching aprons worn by the students.
The business launched this school year after the students finalized plans including the business name, the menu and the prices. Denman staff can place orders in advance or buy when the guys arrive each Friday. “It’s going very well. We have our usual customers,” Ruths said.
Scott along with classmates Bradley Palmisano and Jayden Dillard enjoy working as baristas preparing the regular and flavored coffees, the flavor of the month and the hot tea. Jayden’s also a very good waiter, while classmate Evan Baker works as the “money man” for the business and Gabriel Ferguson keeps an eye on what everyone’s doing.
Aiden enjoys “seeing the staff” as the guys move from neighborhood to neighborhood in the school, filling around 25 to 30 orders each week.
“This is a lifesaver on Friday,” teacher Deb O’Dear said after paying for a fresh cup of coffee.
“I enjoy supporting something that’s going to give them some lifelong skills,” said fourth-grade teacher Taylor Bruns, who tried the “flavor of the month” featuring white chocolate raspberry syrup, whipped cream, chocolate syrup and sprinkles. “It brings a little bit of happiness to teachers and staff, and it brings some joy to them as well.”
Classrooms can hire “the guys” to provide a Friday afternoon hot chocolate bar, and the cart also stocks bottled water, which appeals to Denman students.
“Students see us going around every week and wanted to take part,” Kamm said. “They bring money and buy water.”
Every two months the guys designate a local charity of cause to support with the business proceeds. So far this year, they’ve donated to the Quincy Humane Society, Blessing Cancer Center and Connect Family and Child Solutions, a local foster care program.
“I like donating the money to charity,” Baker said.
It’s a caring gesture – and an inspiration for the school district’s Dare to Care Week, which starts Monday.
“We’re all doing it together,” Palmisano said. “We’re donating to people that actually need the money.”
Any tips go the class for special treats.
“We’ve ordered McDonald’s and had a pizza party,” Kamm said.
