QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation kicks off its third annual “Dine to Dream Big” with a Food Truck Festival Friday night at Quincy High School.
Vendors scheduled to be in the school’s main parking lot from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. are 8teOpen, Operation Sugar Addicts, Little Tribe Pizza, Big Bros BBQ and Wink’s Drinks.
Daily sponsors for Dine to Dream Big will donate a portion of funds raised, starting Saturday, to the Dream Big Campaign.
Daily sponsors are Calftown Cafe and Dunnbelly on Saturday, Thrive Nutrition and Texas Roadhouse on Sunday, Wink’s Drinks and Culver’s on Monday, Electric Fountain Brewing Company and Little Caesars on Tuesday, Carter’s Coffee Bar and Tiramisu on Wednesday, Nov. 2, Bailey’s Coffee House and Fudge Shop and Kelly’s on Thursday, Nov. 3 and Broadway Nutrition on Friday, Nov. 4.
