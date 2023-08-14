QUINCY — The Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s Dine to Dream Big returns this week with a new schedule.
The foundation partners with local restaurants for the fourth annual Dine to Dream Big event, beginning Wednesday, held earlier than in past years to coincide with the first day of school.
A portion of the proceeds from the restaurants will be donated to the foundation in support of Quincy Public Schools.
The Dine to Dream Big schedule and locations are:
• Wednesday — Little Caesars, 2638 Broadway.
• Thursday — Little Greek, 3726 Broadway.
• Friday — Carter’s Coffee, 3815 Maine and 641 Broadway.
• Sunday — Wink’s Drinks, 831 N. 24th.
• Monday, Aug. 21 — TCBY, 1735 State.
• Tuesday, Aug. 22 — Tiramisu, 131 N. Fourth.
• Wednesday, Aug. 23 — Bailey’s Coffee House and Fudge Shop, 3024 Broadway.
• Thursday, Aug. 24 — Platt Daddy BBQ, 605 Hampshire.
• Friday, Aug. 25 — the Abbey, 1736 Spring.
• Saturday, Aug. 26 — Dunbelly, 4403 Broadway.
Gifts to the Dream Big Campaign may be made to QPS Foundation and sent via postal mail to the foundation office at Quincy High School or online via the foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org.
