QUINCY — A memorial bench is closer to a permanent home at Quincy Junior High School thanks to help from the Quincy Exchange Club.
“What we hope to do is be able to lay the concrete slab so it can be ultimately bolted down, anchored down,” QJHS special education teacher Gabrielle Esselman said. “They were generous enough to donate over $500 for that.”
The Troy Lucas Memorial Bench honors the memory and celebrates the life of the 11-year-old, one of Esselman’s students, who died on July 20, 2020.
The Quincy boy was reported missing on the morning of July 20 after he apparently left a private residence near Philadelphia, Mo. Searchers found his body that evening in a nearby pond.
Esselman and co-teacher Claire Reed were on their way to help search for Troy when they found out he had drowned. A Facebook post by Esselman led to a GoFundMe effort raising around $7,000 to help pay for Troy’s funeral costs and headstone as well as Quincy Medical Group funding the bench featuring Troy’s own doodles.
A QJHS paraprofessional, Mary Florea, sought a Penny Power grant from Adams Electric Cooperative to help with additional expenses to anchor the bench outside the school where students in the special education program can use it while they wait for buses.
“As I was reviewing Penny Power grant applications for the July cycle, it was clear that the roughly $9,800 available was not going to allow us to fully fund any, or many, of the 26 applications,” said Bill Stalder, manager of marketing and member services with Adams Electric.
Stalder, an Exchange Club member, thought Florea’s application fit with projects the club liked to fund.
“I was hoping to get a couple hundred bucks to supplement a $200 or $300 Penny Power grant,” Stalder said. “As it turned out, the Exchange Club board voted to fund the entire amount, which freed up some Penny Power funds for other groups. The teachers were thrilled to get the funds and excited to get the bench mounted and put in use.”
Esselman said the club’s help was unexpected, but very welcome, for students in the special education department.
“They’ll be able to sit on that bench and wait for buses,” she said. “Personally I’m hoping it’s anchored by this winter — the sooner the better. We just want to have that memory out there for the students.”