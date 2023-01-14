Bigger than dreams

Dream Big campaign co-chair Todd Moore pulls the cover off the check Saturday in Blue Devil Gym as his wife and co-chair Michelle Moore announces that this year's campaign reached $321,078.62, far exceeding the $200,000 goal.

 H-W Photos/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier credits generous community members and alumni for a record-breaking Dream Big Annual Campaign.

The 2022 campaign’s $321,078.62 total in donations and pledges —announced Saturday night during halftime of the Blue Devil varsity basketball game —was the most ever raised, topping both the $200,000 goal and last year’s record of $310,551.

