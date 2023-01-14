QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier credits generous community members and alumni for a record-breaking Dream Big Annual Campaign.
The 2022 campaign’s $321,078.62 total in donations and pledges —announced Saturday night during halftime of the Blue Devil varsity basketball game —was the most ever raised, topping both the $200,000 goal and last year’s record of $310,551.
“So many people came together to help make this happen. I’m grateful for the way the community responded this year to support our students, teachers and administrators,” Lanier said.
The campaign saw some large gifts, and support from and Dream Big Gala which returned to an in-person event in November, but “a huge percentage of the campaign was raised by small gifts — people sending $25, $50, $100,” Lanier said.
“These additional funds the campaign will provide QPS will go such a long way in creating opportunities for our students and enhancing the educational experience at QPS.”
Support for the campaign came from alumni across the country.
“Once a Blue Devil, always a Blue Devil,” Lanier said. “Our alumni really want to see future generations of Blue Devils succeed.”
Quincy High School alumni Todd and Michelle Moore ’82 chaired this year’s campaign.
“It was incredible to see how the community came together to support this year’s Dream Big campaign. As a person who spent my career in education, I know firsthand what an impact these funds make in our classrooms,” Michelle Moore said in a news release.
“We are thrilled with this year’s results and look forward to seeing the impact these dollars make,” Todd Moore said in the release.
Proceeds from the campaign will be allocated to the foundation’s five “pillars” —curriculum, technology, fine arts, athletics and endowment —along with foundation operations and special projects within the district. A portion of the money donated also will benefit new and existing Circles of Investment, per the donor’s wishes.
Next steps for the foundation call for continuing the campaign’s momentum to support the school district and its students.
“We hope to keep our alumni excited about helping the next generation have the experiences and opportunities they need to be set up for success,” Lanier said.
The foundation continues to encourage donations for Circles of Investment, which are endowment funds benefitting specific designations across the school district. Contributions may be made at any time to support existing circles.
Gifts may be made by mail to the foundation office at QHS or online via the foundation’s website, qpsfoundation.org. Mobile device users may donate by texting “QPSF” to 44-321.
