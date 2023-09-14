Dream Big Side

Ann Boland, center, talks with friends Thursday night at the Quincy Public Schools Foundation's 2023 Dream Big Annual Campaign kickoff. Boland is this year's Dream Big Award honoree.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — An award-winning journalist and author and a dedicated volunteer will be honored as part of the Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s Dream Big Annual Campaign.

The second annual Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to James B. Stewart, ‘69, during the Night to Dream Big Gala and Auction on Friday, Nov. 3, and this year’s Dream Big honoree will be long-time QPS employee and volunteer Ann Boland ‘68.

