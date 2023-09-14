QUINCY — An award-winning journalist and author and a dedicated volunteer will be honored as part of the Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s Dream Big Annual Campaign.
The second annual Distinguished Alumni Award will be presented to James B. Stewart, ‘69, during the Night to Dream Big Gala and Auction on Friday, Nov. 3, and this year’s Dream Big honoree will be long-time QPS employee and volunteer Ann Boland ‘68.
QPS Foundation Executive Director Heidi Lanier said Boland has been a tireless volunteer for the Dream Big campaign and has served on the Night to Dream Big committee since it began 11 years ago.
“She’s a true community connector. She has an unteachable knack of knowing how to bring people together, get people excited and wanting to help the cause,” Lanier said. “She’s had an immeasurable impact on the Quincy Public Schools and the QPS Foundation. We couldn’t be more excited to honor Ann.”
The author of 11 books and a regular commentator on national news media, Stewart works as a contributor to the New York Times and New York magazine and is a tenured faculty member at Columbia School of Journalism.
“His accolades really do go on and on,” Lanier said. “He was born and raised right here in Quincy, got his start here and has a lot of shared experiences with rest of our alumni. It’s neat to see someone who accomplished so much in his life come back and speak to the people who attend our event.”
A third award will be presented to a QPS staff member or educator nominated by their peers and selected by the community.
Tickets to the gala now are on sale for early bird prices — $70 for an individual ticket and $500 for a table of eight. After Oct. 13, ticket prices increase to $80 for an individual ticket and $550 for a table of eight.
