QUINCY — One of the most colorful fun runs in Western Illinois returns Saturday, April 23 in Quincy.
The Quincy Public Schools Foundation’s Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run supports Quincy Public Schools and features six stations throughout the course where sponsors toss multiple colors of biodegradable, food-grade powder for participants.
The fun run begins at 9 a.m. at Quincy High School, with an after-party at QHS.
The event features live music by Pepper Spray, art activities sponsored by the Quincy Art Center, the QHS Marching Drum Line and a food truck festival.
Early-bird registration by April 4 is $60 for a family (up to four), $30 for adults (ages 19 and up), $15 for youth (ages 4 to 18) and free for children age 3 and under.
Registration after April 4 is $70 per family, $40 per adult, $20 per youth and $5 per child.
Packet and T-shirt pickup will be available 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22 and 8 to 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23 in the QHS gym.
Registration and more information are available online at qpsfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.