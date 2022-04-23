QUINCY — The Quincy Public School Foundation held its ninth Dream Big in Color Run under beautiful blue skies and mild temperatures Saturday morning.
"This is my first Color Run here," Lindsay Knudson said. Knudson is currently serving as the interim executive director for the QPS Foundation. "Everything feels so good to be back in person after the last couple of years."
Emma Windmiller, a member of the Quincy Senior High leadership class, agreed that a return to an in-person event was a great change of pace.
"It's such a good feeling," she said. "This is such a good event to have in person. We've had such a good turnout this year, and it's good to see everyone coming out and having fun, enjoying the nice weather."
In addition to the 5k fun run/walk where participants were peppered with various colored powders along the way, this year's event featured food options from All-Star Concessions and live music from Quincy's own Pepper Spray band.
"We added the live music and food truck this year just to make it more of a party atmosphere," Knudson said. "We're bigger and better, and we hope to keep that going for the 10th Run next year. We'd like to have sort of a food-truck festival thing for next year. Give people a reason to hang out, have even more fun."
Runners and walkers took off at 9 a.m. and headed west along Maine Street, turning sound on 16th and winding through the neighborhoods in that area before coming back to Maine on 23rd Street and returning to QHS. The 5K route was designed with minimal hills to navigate, making it a fun course for families and casual participants along with dedicated runners.
Along the route, sponsors set up color stations to add a little vibrancy as runners passed each checkpoint. QHS students joined the sponsors to help in enthusiastic color distribution.
"We have classmates out manning all the color stations," Windmiller said. "I'm handling the ushering and emceeing with another classmate, and then we're also covering the water and banana tables."
At the end of the run, the student leadership held a few "color throws," handing out color packets for participants to launch into the air or throw at one another in celebration of the day.
On top of helping with the run itself, Windmiller said the leadership class has been working to assemble registration packs for all the participants.
"We did some after school for early registrations and then got the rest ready, about 750 packs in total," she said. "We were on hand doing registration this morning, too."
Knudson said the community support is vital to helping teachers and students with projects and materials for classes that might otherwise not be funded.
"Sometimes people seem to think that a public school district doesn't need a foundation like this, but all schools need extra funding," she said. "We have great students, great teachers, and they have ideas they want to bring forth, and it might need more funding to help make that happen. That's what we're here for. And we couldn't do it without the support of the community and our sponsors."
Windmiller said that anyone that has a chance to help with events like the Color Run, either as an organizer or a participant, shouldn't miss that opportunity.
"I would say that everyone should take up and join events when they have the chance. It's such a great feeling to give back to the community," she said.
