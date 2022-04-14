QUINCY — The starting gun will fire for the 2022 installment of the Dream Big in Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 23, courtesy of the Quincy High School Leadership Class and the Quincy Public School Foundation.
The partnership provides the Blue Devil student leaders the opportunity for a real-world learning experience.
"We were given a list of businesses to go and ask for sponsorships," Evelyn MacDonough, QHS Leadership student, said.
"There were different criteria of how we were to go about getting donations for the event and were given partners, which made the process less intimidating," Lucas Dotson, QHS Leadership student, said.
The run will start in the parking lot at Quincy Senior High, 3322 Maine Street, heading west on Maine to South 16th Street before circling back on Jersey Street, East Avenue, and York Street, returning to Maine and back to the school.
QPS Foundation interim executive director Lindsay Knudson said the group is eager for the return of QPS families and supporters back in person this year.
"We’re hoping that even those who don’t participate in the run will still stop by QHS to enjoy live music entertainment from Pepper Spray, sidewalk chalk/paint from the Quincy Art Center and grab some delicious food from All-Star Concessions," Knudson said.
Early bird registration has closed, but entries are still being accepted. Runners can pick up their race packets in the QHS gym on Friday from 3-6 p.m. and race day morning beginning at 8 a.m. Registration can be done at the packet pickups, as well.
For more information or to register for this year's Dream Big in Color Run, go to qpsfoundation.org.
