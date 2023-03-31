QUINCY — Early bird pricing ends Monday for the Dream Big in Color 5K Fun Run/Walk.
The Quincy Public Schools Foundation and Quincy High School leadership class partner to hold the event at 9 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The run/walk begins and ends at QHS with 100% of the proceeds to benefit QPS.
Early bird pricing – $70 per family (up to four people), $30 for ages 19 and up and $15 for ages 4 to 18 – saves participants up to $10. Registration after Monday is $80 per family, $40 per adult and $20 per youth, with a T-shirt not guaranteed.
More information is available by contacting event manager Racheal Raleigh at raleigra@qps.org or 217-228-7112.
