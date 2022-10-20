QUINCY — Time is running out to purchase tickets for the Nov. 4 "Night to Dream Big Gala" for the discounted early-bird prices.
The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is hosting the 10th Annual Night to Dream Big event at the Ambiance in Quincy. Tickets are currently available for $65 each or $500 for a table of eight. After Monday, tickets will increase to $75 each or $550 for the table.
A Night to Dream Big is the largest fundraising event in the Foundation's annual campaign, which was launched Wednesday, Sept. 14 and runs through January 13, 2023, with a fundraising goal of $200,000. This year's Dream Big Campaign is being chaired by QHS alumni Todd & Michelle Moore.
The evening is set to include a cocktail hour, dinner, live & silent auction, cash raffle sponsored by Architechnics, and musical entertainment by the local band Gypsy Tango Foxtrot.
The Foundation will honor three individuals at this year's event. Richard "Dick" Heitholt will be posthumously present the Dream Big Award, a reserved honor for those who have shown an outstanding level of support for QPS. Heitholt was the principal of Quincy Senior High II for twenty-five years and was credited for helping to launch “Education by Choice” in Quincy.
The second honoree of the evening will be Ryan Jude Tanner, graduate of the QHS class of 1997. Tanner is set to receive the inaugural Distinguished Alumni Award for his many accomplishments, as an award-winning Broadway veteran and local business owner.
The final honoree will be a teacher or staff member of the QPS District, nominated by their peers and voted on by the community. The winner of this award, the Dream Big Staff Choice Award, will be announced at the gala.
Funds raised during the Dream Big Campaign are used to help provide funds for teacher and district requests for technology, curriculum, training, or other programs. In the past fiscal year, $140,000 in designated funds were provided.
To purchase tickets for the Night to Dream Big Gala, or to make donations to the QPSF, please visit qpsfoundation.org or call 217-228-7112. Donations can also be made by texting "QPSF" to 44321.
