QUINCY — Time is running out to purchase tickets for the Nov. 4 "Night to Dream Big Gala" for the discounted early-bird prices.

The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is hosting the 10th Annual Night to Dream Big event at the Ambiance in Quincy. Tickets are currently available for $65 each or $500 for a table of eight. After Monday, tickets will increase to $75 each or $550 for the table.

