QUINCY — Cyndi Ott turned a love of children, and an interest in their health, into a career.
“As a little girl, I wanted to be a mom and a nurse,” Ott said. “When our kids were younger, I thought (school nursing) might be a good fit. I tried it out, loved it and have been doing it ever since.”
Ott, a school nurse at the Early Childhood and Family Center, is one of three finalists for Illinois School Nurse of the Year.
The Illinois Association of School Nurses presents the award each year to an exemplary member to recognize work to help students be healthy, safe and ready to learn.
“It’s super humbling just to receive the recognition,” Ott said. “All the nurses in our district deserve it, too.”
Superintendent Todd Pettit recognized Ott at Wednesday night’s School Board meeting with a certificate and the district’s new Spirit and Pride Award.
“We are always proud of our QPS family members when good things happen to good people who make their job not just a job but their profession,” Pettit said. “Thank you for all you do for our students and staff.”
Nursing Director Brandy Kirby nominated Ott for the award.
“Cyndi’s worked for the school district for 25 years,” Kirby said. “She’s one that everybody in the school district respects, and in the department, she’s somebody to look up to and get advice from.”
Ott started her nursing career in QPS working 10 years at the high school, then shifted to ECFC before going to Washington School and back to ECFC.
“It’s the best job I could ever have,” Ott said.
The kids, Ott said, are the most important part of the job.
“You have to be passionate about kids and their health, and find a role in helping them have a good day so their education is first,” Ott said. “I’ve really loved working with all the different ages.”
Ott plans to retire at the end of the school year and looks forward to spending more time with family.
“We have six grandchildren, one being in London, and I’m sure I will be very busy with them,” Ott said. “We have two daughters at home that play tennis. I will travel more and watch their tennis games.”
