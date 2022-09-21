QPS nurse

Quincy Public Schools Superintendent Todd Pettit presented a certificate and the district's new Spirit and Pride Award to Cyndi Ott, a school nurse at the Early Childhood and Family Center during Wednesday night's School Board meeting. Ott is one of three finalists for Illinois School Nurse of the Year.

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — Cyndi Ott turned a love of children, and an interest in their health, into a career.

“As a little girl, I wanted to be a mom and a nurse,” Ott said. “When our kids were younger, I thought (school nursing) might be a good fit. I tried it out, loved it and have been doing it ever since.”

