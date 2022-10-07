QUINCY — Hamish Brewer brought a simple, and powerful, message to area educators which started with a thank you.
“Teaching is hard work,” Brewer said. “If anybody tells you otherwise, they haven’t done it.”
The globally-recognized Brewer — affectionately known as the relentless, tattooed, skateboarding principal — kicked off Quincy Conference 2022 with a Friday morning keynote presentation.
“I hope to challenge you, to elevate you both personally and professionally,” Brewer said.
Regional Office of Education No. 1 teamed with Leaders for Life to offer the one-day conference as a way to “unite and ignite” area educators.
“It gives you new ideas,” said Brittany Haubrich, who gathered with fellow Quincy Public Schools speech therapists at Lincoln-Douglas Elementary for training. “It kind of rejuvenates your passion to help kids.”
Staff in ROE1 districts in Adams, Brown, Cass, Morgan, Pike and Scott counties could attend the conference at no charge, and staff employed by public and private school districts in Greene, Hancock, McDonough and Schuyler counties could do the same courtesy of a partnership with the Tracy Family Foundation.
Educators attended from their home schools but united virtually with participants across the region for keynote speakers and breakout sessions.
Conference Co-Chair Michaela Fray with ROE1 said the hybrid model was a “win-win,” giving districts time to work together on their school priorities while providing nationally-known speakers.
Lincoln-Douglas Principal Brian Trowbridge hoped educators find inspiration in the conference — and in the opportunity to spend time together as a staff.
“I hope to gain more knowledge on how to work with some of our at-risk students and families,” Lincoln-Douglas Social-Emotional School Administration Manager Tony Fesler said.
Both Fesler and Haubrich experienced Quincy Conference in the past when keynote speakers appeared in person and teachers from across the region converged on Quincy High School.
“This is a different world, but better than last year,” Haubrich said. “I like getting back to coming together. Maybe next year we can have a larger conference.”
Districts tailored the day to meet their needs with QPS bringing staff together by building for Brewer’s presentation and the final keynote speaker Debbie Silver and offering “educator choice” of professional work time, grade level/department collaboration, virtual breakout sessions offered by ROE, “On Q” self-paced professional development options and additional optional keynote speakers the rest of the day along with the opportunity to get a flu shot.
“We’re giving a big teacher work time section, and teachers choose what they want to do,” QPS Director of Curriculum, Instruction and Assessment Kim Dinkheller said. “It’s pretty much a we want you to be inspired day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.