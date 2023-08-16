QUINCY — Justin Tutt says he wears the most powerful shoes in the world.
It’s not because of the brand, the price or the way they look.
“These are the most powerful shoes in the world because I step in them on purpose every single day,” said Tutt, known as the “Man in the Black Chucks.”
Tutt’s purpose Tuesday was inspiring area educators to start the school year with stops in Quincy, Pittsfield and Beardstown.
“I’m ready,” Lincoln-Douglas first-grade teacher Courtney Mills said. “It’s motivation to have an even better school year.”
Tutt’s visit, funded by Social Emotional Learning Hub 3 through Regional Office of Education 1, provided a way to thank teachers and paraeducators for their work.
“My hope is that our educators walk away with the affirmation that they are already doing so much good by building caring and loving school families that support our colleagues, students and community,” hub director Leslie Vigor said, with a message “to keep strengthening what we have already built and to do good right where we are.”
Tutt started by pointing to his shoes, a battered pair of black Chucks complete with holes and dust.
“These shoes remind our students and all of us it doesn’t matter what you’ve been through. It doesn’t matter where you come from. What matters most is where you are headed,” Tutt said. “Each one of you are leading our young people to the place we all know we want them to be — the better version of themselves.”
To help them get there, Tutt highlighted three steps shared by his grandfather that work with all ages — and with the lawnmower that provided an important lesson in his own life.
Growing up, Tutt admittedly was “that kid,” the one others laughed at because of his family’s financial struggles and his father’s time in prison. He cared so much about what others thought that he forgot what he was inside.
Wanting the “right” shoes to fit in to start a new school year, Tutt started mowing lawns to make money, using the “Manmaker 2000” mower his grandfather said would make a man out of him.
With his grandfather’s help, Tutt learned to pour the right fuel into his tank, to pull to get the mower started and to push until finished. It’s good advice for educators to start with the right “fuel” or mindset such as encouragement and high energy, to pull students toward their potential multiple times in some cases and to keep pushing students throughout the year.
“When you push a young person, you actually change the trajectory of their lives,” he said.
Tutt made enough pushing the “Manmaker” to buy the shoes, but he opted instead to buy clothing for his sister. He was still laughed at, this time for focusing on his school work and earning good grades, but the laughter stopped as he earned a scholarship and became the first in his family to go to college.
“I went from being an at-risk student to being a risk taker,” Tutt said. “I believe each one of our young people have that potential and are one step away from actually realizing it.”
Iles teacher Heather Schrage said it was an inspiring message.
“I’m hoping to take away new knowledge and experiences to use in the classroom,” she said.
“I want new ideas, strategies for behavior. That’s a big one,” Early Childhood and Family Center paraeducator Kim Brown said.
Tutt typically works with students across the country, but working with educators also impacts students — especially to start the year.
“It’s the most important portion of the school year because the foot we start with, the first step we take starts the actual pathway we go on,” he said. “I want to make sure to do my best to be where I need to be.”
