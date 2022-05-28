QUINCY — Quincy High School Spanish teacher Karen Agrimonti takes on a supporting role for English Language Learner students one hour each day.
“We have some students who, although English is their second language, are able to function at such a high level that they rarely need help,” she said. “Sometimes my role is really just a support person for the times when something does come up that the student is struggling with. Sometimes that might be a concept in a specific class, but sometimes it’s a little bit broader, like explaining our homecoming week which might be brand-new to a student.”
Spending time with Agrimonti makes “mucho,” or “a lot,” of difference, said David Guevara, who moved to Quincy this spring. He studied English in school in Colombia, but it’s still challenging to be surrounded by the second language all day every day at QHS.
Guevara needs little help academically, so Agrimonti offers support in explaining things from fire drills and how to navigate the cafeteria at lunchtime to making sure he understands the online Edgenuity classes he’s taking to finish out the school year.
With all the ELL students, “we focus on making sure that they’re with friends — that helps with language so much if they’re comfortable — and also focus on making sure they have time in the day to work with somebody like me, a support person, or me specifically,” Agrimonti said.
The support helps students meet goals from acclimating to life in Quincy, and English, to graduating from high school and heading onto college.
“Sometimes we also put them in Spanish classes. It’s a brain break class, and what we know about second language acquisition is if we push students past what we call their ‘comprehensible input,’ they shut down,” she said. “Sometimes we even put them in a lower level Spanish class to learn English. While the rest of the students know the English word and are learning the Spanish word, they know the Spanish word and can be learning the English word.”
Agrimonti offers homework help, working with Edgar Flores-Rodriguez on a recent history assignment on the Korean War. They read a question, review a timeline and discuss possible answers about the conflict shifting from a Cold War. When she asks a question in Spanish, he responds in English.
Flores-Rodriguez moved to Quincy two years ago when his dad got a better job. His English then was “not that good,” he said, but now “everything is much easier.”
Agrimonti might watch classroom videos with a student, pausing to summarize them in Spanish, to boost comprehension. Or she might translate a math word problem “just to make sure they understand the information they have been given the same way that their peers can,” Agrimonti said. “A lot of it is just being a liaison so that they can access the same resources within the schools that everybody else can.”
Agrimonti also works with QHS teachers to communicate with students.
Teachers may share PowerPoint presentations used in class or supply books used in class “so I can read them and be ready to help students with whatever questions they might have,” Agrimonti said.
QHS science teacher Cheryl Vogler asked Agrimonti to translate a test into Spanish for a student. “Once he takes it in his language, Karen can translate for me so I can grade it,” Vogler said.
It’s different, and satisfying, every day that hour in Agrimonti’s classroom.
“At some point in time we all hit that wall and feel like we can’t do it, whatever it is. For a lot of these students, they hit it more frequently than some of their peers because of the challenges,” she said. “Helping them through it, watching them reach graduation or pass that class they never thought they would be able to pass, it’s pretty neat.”
