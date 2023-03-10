QUINCY — Watching her dad become an emergency medical technician, and seeing how much he enjoyed it, made an impression on Gabby Gould.
So the Camp Point Central senior jumped at the chance to follow in his footsteps by taking the new EMT course offered through the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center.
“It’s an amazing opportunity — something I’m passionate about and want to build a career out of,” said Gould, who plans to work as an EMT after high school, then study to become a paramedic.
Another step toward reaching the goal came this week as she climbed onto an Adams County ambulance for her first ride-along tied to the class.
“It was really fun. You learn about something, but you have no clue what it’s actually going to be like until you’re out watching it happen,” Gould said.
“It’s a good addition to the vo-tech area,” said Cadence Boling, a Quincy High School junior who will graduate at the end of the school year and hopes to work someday as part of a medical team in the National Football League.
“It’s a great way to gain experience on the ambulance and get ER time. It’s a good glimpse into the medical field and whether that’s something you want to do or not.”
The class offers another possibility for students in high school and beyond.
“This gives them the opportunity to potentially get their EMT license and start a career at 18 years old, and with a nationwide staffing shortage in EMS, which has affected us locally, potentially getting more people interested in EMS and health care in general,” said Adam Doellman, a paramedic and Adams County Ambulance staff development specialist, who teaches the course with paramedic Tyler Wilson.
“It’s really a win-win for QAVTC and Adams County EMS, providing a pipeline to potential employees for them and giving our students a great opportunity, whether they want to be an EMT or go into anything else in the medical field, with hands-on authentic learning,” QAVTC Director Evie Morrison said.
Students completing the class with at least a 77% score can take the national registry exam to earn an EMT license allowing reciprocity in 48 of the 50 states.
Adams County Emergency Management Agency Director John Simon hopes to see some of the students go into emergency medical services, but said they’re gaining valuable skills no matter what the future holds.
“Say you don’t go into EMS, but maybe you come across that car accident or maybe your grandma or grandpa has a heart attack. Now you have the life skills to at least take some initial action and be that first responder,” Simon said. “No matter what your purpose is here, this class will leave you with a lifetime of opportunity, of skill, and I think that’s what’s important.”
Class time offers a mix of lecture and hands-on activity.
A recent day had Doellman reviewing strokes and their symptoms to continue a lesson on neurology and head injuries before students had a chance to study a pig heart and lungs and practice intubation
“It doesn’t feel that much different than a human when you’re trying to bag a patient. That’s what the feeling is going to be,” Doellman said. Nine students — Gould from Central, one from Quincy Notre Dame and seven from QHS — enrolled in the semester class, with at least 14 expected in the 2023-24 school year when it expands to a year-long offering.
“I’ve always wanted to be in health care,” QHS senior Lily Koetters said. “I’m kind of an adrenaline junkie, so I thought this would be a good fit for me.”
QHS senior Karrlie Bowman wants a career as a police officer, with plans to work as an EMT as a way to cover her college costs.
“I wanted to take this class to do something good,” she said. “With policing, you have to be at least a first responder and know basic trauma stuff. If I know more than just the basics, then I’m overqualified for what I want to be.”
Morrison said several vo-tech programs statewide offer EMT courses usually in connection with a local ambulance service.
“Quincy has talked about this, and this year everything lined up to be able to offer the initial class,” she said.
“It’s just a unique opportunity,” Doellman said. “EMS always has been a good stairstep into something more if you want to, and you also can make EMS a great career.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.