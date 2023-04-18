Engine

Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center diesel tech instructor Brian Armstrong, right, and student Eli Wilson use a tablet to explore an augmented reality system for a Peterbilt engine's electrical schematics. The local GTG Peterbilt dealership donated the brand-new engine Monday afternoon to the program. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — The latest donation to the Quincy Area Vocational and Technical Center will provide more hands-on learning for diesel technology students.

The local GTG Peterbilt dealership donated a brand-new engine Monday afternoon to the program.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.