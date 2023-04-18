QUINCY — The latest donation to the Quincy Area Vocational and Technical Center will provide more hands-on learning for diesel technology students.
The local GTG Peterbilt dealership donated a brand-new engine Monday afternoon to the program.
“Students will be able to tear it apart, put it together and see the whole workings of it,” QAVTC Director Evie Morrison said.
“We never had nothing this nice,” said Quincy High School junior Eli Wilson, who plans to become a diesel mechanic. “This will be really good for kids learning and getting more kids into the diesel mech field.”
Beyond just the engine, the donation also helps students access some of the latest diagnostic equipment including an augmented reality system for the engine’s electrical schematics.
“They’re going to have the opportunity to learn on a piece of equipment that is the latest technology. This is current industry standard, and everything on it is,” program instructor Brian Armstrong said.
“A lot of times we talk about stuff in the classroom that’s just theory. We’re a high school program. We don’t have access to the latest technology. Now in some aspects, we will.”
Armstrong’s dedication and enthusiasm for the department led, in part, to the donation of the engine, valued at nearly $50,000, and QAVTC also is a Peterbilt-sponsored school, which gives students access to a custom training program.
“With these students taking advantage of the program and the sponsorship, once they graduate, if they elect to work at the dealership, they start immediately with dealership training,” said Pat Fells with Peterbilt.
New hires starting at “ground zero” go through a 90-day probationary period, but these students are “three months ahead of anyone else,” Fells said.
“Partnering up is a big deal for them just as it is for us,” Armstrong said. “They’re looking for technicians, looking for people. My program is looking for places and opportunities for kids to start their career.”
The partnership is “a great opportunity” for students,” QHS junior Kenneth Starman said, and with the engine donation, “I’m very thankful for them to provide us with that.”
GTG has been serving the Midwest since 1973 — with locations in Quincy; Davenport, Cedar Rapids and Waterloo, Iowa; and Wichita, Hays and Great Bend, Kan. — selling new Peterbilt and Hino brand trucks and used trucks covering a wide range of makes.
Morrison said area businesses and community members donate to support the center’s hands-on programs for area students.
“We get occasional big things, but we get a lot of little things throughout. We love having donations. It allows the students to work on things,” Morrison said.
“It’s nice that some of our donations are brand-new, so students get to see new machines and new engines. Other times they’re older, which is good also. If you’re repairing something like a weed eater, it’s nice to have some around they can practice on.”
