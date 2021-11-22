QUINCY — An estimated tax levy should mean little change for Quincy Public Schools taxpayers.
“It’s much of what you’ve seen in the past,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
The levy, reviewed at Monday’s Finance Committee, totals $33,356,649 for tax year 2021, payable in 2022, compared to $31,879,279 for tax year 2020, an increase of $1,477,370.
With bond and interest payment included, the levy rises to $41,157,951, up from $39,521,024 , an increase of $1,636,927.
The estimated tax rate is $3.95 per $100 in assessed value, but Whicker anticipates it will increase to about $3.99, last year’s rate, when the county sets the final equalized assessed value.
“The rate has kind of hovered around $3.95, $3.99 the last several years,” Whicker said. “We’re trying to be fiscally responsible with all the dollars we take and not taking more than we need.”
Whicker calculated the levy amount based on a 4.99% increase in the districts’ equalized assessed value as a way to collect the maximum amount possible under the existing tax rates and stay below a 5% increase which requires a public hearing.
“We’ve been very conservative with our funding, and in turn, we’ve seen a lot of stability in (the tax rate. It’s actually gone down over the last six to seven years,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “You’re not seeing swings in our tax rate.”
The School Board will consider the estimated levy on Tuesday night, then will finalize the levy in December.
