QUINCY — Todd Pettit just wasn’t sure about heading to kindergarten at Quincy’s Madison School.
Teary on the first day of school, he found some help, and a hug, from classroom volunteer Lois Crickard.
The kindness made a lasting impression on Pettit, now the director of music education for Quincy Public Schools, and so did the front page photo in The Quincy Herald-Whig featuring Crickard consoling Pettit on that first day of school back in 1975.
“He cried his heart out. He was such a cute little guy,” Crickard said. “I think I helped him. I hope I did, and I think he’s never forgotten it.”
Spurred to volunteer after her own son George shed some tears on the first day of kindergarten, Crickard worked with teacher Doris Cravens.
“I just loved kids,” Crickard said. “I got a lot more out of it than they did. That’s why I stayed eight years.”
When a child was upset, she’d offer a hug and a kind word.
“I told them everything would be OK, that I’d be there to help them,” Crickard said. “Somehow they quieted down. There weren’t too many, to tell you the truth, that carried on.”
Neither remembers exactly what she said to Pettit that first day of school.
“I just remember the atmosphere in the classroom in kindergarten being very loving and nurturing,” Pettit said. “Obviously after that day kindergarten was a fun place to explore and learn and be.”
Crickard gave the Herald-Whig photo several years ago to Pettit, who framed it and put it to work as principal at Kreitner Elementary School in Collinsville.
“It hung right next to my desk at kindergarten height,” Pettit said. “I used it often for pre-K kids and kindergarten kids who came in missing their parents, not wanting to be there.”
After convincing kids that the little boy in the photo was him, he would share that his first day of school was difficult and made him sad, turning it into a teachable moment.
“It became a great tool to assist with those young students, a constant reminder of someone who nurtured me when I was feeling that same way and keeping Mrs. Crickard close to my heart,” Pettit said. “Many people do not know that Mrs. Crickard was never a paid employee of Quincy Public Schools.”
The COVID-19 pandemic delayed a reunion between Pettit and Crickard after his move back to Quincy, but the two recently reconnected.
“As an educator myself, to just reconnect with somebody that made such an impact on me at such a young age was gratifying and heartwarming,” Pettit said.
Crickard, who volunteered in nursing homes after her years in the classroom, still hears occasionally from a former student including cards for her recent 90th birthday.
“I can remember some of the very nice ones and some that weren’t so nice,” Crickard said. “It was all very rewarding for me. I loved all those kids. I would love to do it over again.”