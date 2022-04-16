QUINCY — A man with a passion for helping students be the best they can be stands to take over the top leadership job at Rooney Elementary.
Jason Fink, the school’s academic school administration manager since it opened, is the recommendation to succeed retiring Principal Melanie Schrand.
“I’ve been able to really be a part of the mission and vision and setting the culture with Rooney teachers from Day One,” Fink said. “We just have an awesome, dedicated, professional staff here that really works for students. That’s what kept me here at Rooney, and I want to continue to be a part of the great things we’ve built here.”
Fink said his knowledge of the building’s staff and students, along with the relationships he’s built over the last four years, will help him succeed in the new leadership role.
His priorities will include building partnerships with the community and relationships with families.
“A key ingredient to developing successful students is that relationship between the parents and the school,” Fink said. “We are so blessed to have a community in Quincy that supports our public schools, and our community partners we work with now have been a blessing. I want to continue those and look for ways to develop new ones as well.”
Another priority will be filling his current position to complete the school’s leadership team which already includes social-emotional SAM Nikki Finney.
“Her relationship with families, teachers and kids is just absolutely incredible,” Fink said. “She’s just such a strong piece of our current leadership team.”
Fink expects a “seamless transition” to the new job as he continues working with Schrand the rest of this school year.
“She has always been a great support. She’s taught me a lot about how to lead with grace,” Fink said.
“Jason has been with Rooney since it was Rooney, working under Melanie Schrand,” Superintendent Roy Webb said. “He wants to do great things, to continue that legacy that she built.”
Fink came to QPS in 2012 to serve as Baldwin North Principal. He previously served as high school assistant principal/athletic director in the Canton, Mo., district then spent four years with the Highland district, including two as high school principal.
Considering himself “blessed” now to call Rooney home, Fink is looking forward to the new adventures as building principal.
“I’m just humbled and grateful for the opportunity that Dr. Pettit, Mr. Webb and the School Board have given me here,” he said. “Now I get to continue the great work we’re already doing.”
