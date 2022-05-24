QUINCY — Landon Ludwig cast his line into the lake at Upper Moorman Park.
Then he waited. And waited.
“It takes a long time,” the Quincy High School cross categorical student said. “I’m not getting any bites.”
Even without catching a fish, Ludwig still was having fun — and learning how to use his fishing pole.
Students in the Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center’s basic ag science class went fishing Monday at Upper Moorman Park to wrap up a unit on building fishing poles.
Working with community volunteer Brent Costigan, “we built these fishing poles. They literally came in all different pieces, and they had to string all the eyelets on, prep the pole,” ag teacher Kelly Weiman said. “They have put in all that work. Now it’s time to see if we can catch some fish.”
Jay Tournear easily found some worms to bait his hook to try his luck in the lake.
“Fishing’s pretty fun,” Tournear said.
Building the rod “was pretty easy. It was fun,” he said. “The best part about it is making the reel for it.”
The ag science class, a collaboration between the QAVTC ag department and the Quincy High School special education department, introduces students to basic ag concepts at a slower pace than a traditional introduction to ag course.
Quincy High School cross categorical teacher Stephanie Monroe said the class focuses on plant and animal science and job skills.
“We talk about how it pertains to their daily lives, anywhere they would be able to use some of these type of skills — even just leisure skills,” she said. “Some of them have never gone fishing. This is something fun they can do.”
Costigan started building rods about a year ago and works with youth on the process.
“Fishing is one of them love-hate things. Either you love it or you hate it,” he said. “It’s something you can teach a kid. They can do it on their own, do it as a group. It’s a good friendship builder.”
