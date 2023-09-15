QUINCY — Bridgett Zanger never expected to watch a Friday morning sunrise over Flinn Stadium.
She’s more of a Friday night person, ready to enjoy the Quincy High School football experience at home games.
But she couldn’t miss the chance to see the Blue Devils along with the marching band, cheerleaders and pommers featured in a live “Friday Morning Lights’ segment on NBC’s Today show.
We’re kicking off our “Friday Morning Lights” series with Quincy High School in Illinois! @WGEM’s @BreidyTV joins us live 🏈 pic.twitter.com/048HesuK56— TODAY (@TODAYshow) September 15, 2023
“I’m here just to cheer on the QHS Blue Devil team. Our son is a senior on the football team, and we wanted to cheer him on and all the other boys,” Zanger said. “Tt’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. We’re thrilled.”
A production crew tied to the show handled the nearly three-minute segment, which featured WGEM Sports Director Brendan Reidy interviewing QHS Coach Rick Little and wrapped up with the band playing “Stand Up and Cheer.”.
“It was a little bit nerve-wracking, but overall a really amazing experience for our band,” drum major Olivia Williams said.
“It’s an opportunity to showcase all the work they put in on a daily basis over the course of a season,” QHS Principal Jody Steinke said. “All of the great atmosphere that happens at Flinn on Friday night takes an effort from everybody. The football team, coaches, band, pommers, cheerleaders, student section all play a part in making Friday night a great experience at Flinn Stadium.”
QHS kicked off this season for the Today show segment which spotlights the high school football experience across the country.
“It’s awesome for the entire community, our school, not just the team, but certainly the team as well,” Little said. “I tell the guys all the time it’s an experience, a great opportunity. It reinforces our community and how proud we are of it.”
For the football team, the whole experience only served to fire them up for Friday night’s game.
“It was good for our school,” junior defensive end Nathan Konrad said.
“It was a good thing to get us hyped up for the game. It’s going to be a big one,” junior strong safety Titus Petty said.
Being on the Today show “was kind of cool,” Petty said.
“It was fun,” said junior Adelaide Teefey, who plays cymbal in the marching band. “It was insane. We are so lucky.”
Quincy Public Schools K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson said band members were thrilled to be part of “something big” like the Today show.
“It’s always another learning opportunity to get to see the inside of how some of these things work, see what a production team looks like, experience the hurry up and wait to be ready and wait until they say go,” Johnson said.
Freelance producer Emiko Moore reviewed her signals for “make noise” and “be quiet” at different points in filming the tease and the segment, which took place about a half hour earlier than expected with a change in the show’s schedule.
“It was great. There was so much energy and enthusiasm, especially this early in the morning,” Moore said.
When the network put out a call to affiliates looking for schools and teams to feature, WGEM responded with a suggestion of QHS and the Blue Devils
“Anytime we can do anything to help the city put its best foot forward, it’s something we want to do,” WGEM Assistant News Director Jason Lewton said. “We’re just really excited to be part of it.”
Up in the stands, parents and some students had a good view of the segment being filmed.
“My two boys play bass drum in the drum line. We’re band parents – we go and watch everything,” said Julie Ginos, mom to Gavin, a sophomore, and Oliver, a freshman. “We’re big fans of the Today show. It’s kind of a big deal for our community. We wanted to make sure we took part in it, too.”
The performance, Johnson believes, was the band’s first done live for a national broadcast.
“For these kids, it’s probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get to be a part of something like this,” Johnson said.
QHS was featured on the fourth season of Netflix series “Queer Eye,” which involved rehearsal, staging and filming over a week in October 2018 and weeks of preparation.
“This was in and out in a few minutes – the way to do network TV,” Steinke said.
