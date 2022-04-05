QUINCY — A growing number of orchestra students spurred the need for additional instruments in Quincy Public Schools.
“It’s exciting we need instruments for the number of students we have playing,” Quincy High School Director of Orchestras Bethany Otte said.
Plans call for adding seven cellos, five for beginners and two larger-sized instruments for more advanced students, thanks to a $6,675 grant from the Gloria and Arthur Konig Foundation, a private charitable organization dedicated to supporting and sustaining music and arts programs in schools.
“Quincy is the first school district they’ve given to for orchestra,” Otte said. “They’re looking for more schools to give to.”
Otte said Nicole Miller, the foundation’s associate director and a granddaughter of the Konigs, reached out to QPS about the possibility of applying for a grant for the orchestra program. “They were doing research on schools where they could provide funding, came across our school and were excited we had an orchestra program,” Otte said.
In talking with fellow teachers Jessica Snider and Andria Ball, Otte decided to request funding for the cellos, and getting the funding through an easy process was “very, very nice” for the district.
The QPS orchestra program often supplies cellos for students to perform on while they are at school, but after many years of service, instruments must be retired and replaced so students have quality instruments to play.
The cello’s lower tone and richer sound appeals to some students.
“Sometimes we have good years for students who choose to play cello. Sometimes we don’t,” Otte said. “But we want to make sure it’s accessible to all students who want to play.”
