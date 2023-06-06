Career Camp

Incoming seventh-grader Landon Nielsen pilots a drone Monday during Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center's Career Camp. Camp activities help students going into sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade build critical  thinking skills and an understanding of technology. 

 H-W Photo/Deborah Gertz Husar

QUINCY — With Danilee Breckenkamp at the controls, the drone soared over the heads of her fellow students.

Flying the drone was “pretty good” for the incoming seventh-grader at Quincy Junior High School.

