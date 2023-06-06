QUINCY — With Danilee Breckenkamp at the controls, the drone soared over the heads of her fellow students.
Flying the drone was “pretty good” for the incoming seventh-grader at Quincy Junior High School.
Quincy Area Vocational Technical Center’s Career Camp kicked off Monday with morning and afternoon sessions focused on agriculture and science, technology, engineering and math, or STEM, for students going into sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade.
“I wanted something to do over the summer. This looked like something fun to do,” Danilee said. “We’re doing neat things that I hadn’t done before.”
Activities ranged from creating the tallest tower possible from spaghetti noodles and marshmallows to building a small wind turbine to generate electricity and using a virtual reality welder.
Teacher Adam Weiman said the session helps build critical thinking skills in students along with an understanding of technology.
“I want to try to expose them to different technologies we have now that they can use in ag and beyond,” said Weiman, who teaches ag at QJHS.
Camp activities this week also focus on robotics and foods. Next week’s session targets ag, robotics, food and graphic arts.
The hands-on activities are designed to help introduce students to different career areas and programs available at QAVTC before they start high school.
Reno Venvertloh liked last year’s camp so much that he came back again this year.
Flying the drone wasn’t hard but was fun, and so was having it nearly land on his hand, the incoming QJHS seventh-grader said.
Incoming QJHS seventh-grader Landon Nielsen now wants his own drone.
“It looks like something fun, and as a farmer, you’d be able to use it to go over crops and map out what you want to do,” Landon said. “It was really fun. You got to learn how to start it, land it, rotate it.”
The first day of camp inspired both Danilee and Landon to think more about ag as a potential career.
“I think it would be something cool,” he said.
“Our family has a farm,” she said. “I want to do it. It’s really fun.”
Staff Writer
