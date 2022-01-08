QUINCY — When a student’s jeans somehow rip during the school day, creating the potential for embarrassment, he or she can head to the nurse’s office.
“We keep a supply of clothing in the nurse’s office, each office,” Quincy Public Schools Nursing Director Brandy Kirby said. “Whenever there’s an accident with clothing, or maybe a student came in with inappropriate clothing for the day — say they wore shorts and it’s really cold — we get them new clothing.”
It’s a necessity for students — and a convenience.
“Some kids have come in with shoes that have holes in them that aren’t appropriate for winter weather,” Kirby said. “Instead of giving them a voucher to go someplace else (to get shoes) where they have to get transportation to get there, they’re able to get them from their nurse. We try to have a few of every size available if possible.”
Support to provide the clothing, and shoes, comes through the Back to School Help Fair.
The fair — held each August and coordinated by First Baptist Church — offers free physicals, school dental exams, immunizations, haircuts, clothing, backpacks and school supplies. Quincy churches, organizations and volunteers work together to help families get ready for the school year.
The fair’s lesser-known phase two, taking place in December and January, replenishes clothing supplies for the schools.
“It’s really critical because so many students pick up things in the summer that can help them get through, but it doesn’t last the whole year,” said Rev. Orville Jones of First Baptist
“They run out of things, and families are facing some difficult issues right now,” he said. “We take dollars donated to the help fair and go out and buy whatever kids need — underwear, socks, shoes, more school supplies. We’ve bought coats, mittens, caps, boots.”
Usually right before Christmas break, Kirby asks nurses for a “wish list” of clothing needs in their schools. She finalizes the list in January, then coordinates with Maxine Bassett of First Baptist, another organizer of the Help Fair, on the budget for shopping to meet the needs.
“I can’t get everything everybody has asked for, but I try to get the majority of it,” Kirby said. “It’s usually shoes, socks, underwear and pants. We try to get jogging pants that are gray or black that will work for anyone.”
Kirby shops, taking advantage of January sales, then distributes items to the schools.
“The nurses are always excited to get their new supplies,” Kirby said. “It’s a huge blessing for the schools to give this clothing to the kids. A lot of times something happens midday and parents aren’t available to bring them new clothing.”
Students who get clothing from the nurse’s office are asked to wash and return it, when possible, so it can be used again.
“We don’t see a lot of that come back, which is fine,” Kirby said. “We tell them if they need it, they can keep it.”
While the fair’s second phase typically addresses only clothing needs, the fair also provides additional backpacks for students.
“We have extra backpacks, a supply at each school if needed throughout the year,” Kirby said.
Meanwhile, planning already has begun for this year’s fair.
The committee will meet again in February, and will continue to meet, to finalize details for the August event.
“We’ve had some great donations from Walmart and other places which have helped us,” Jones said. “It’s whatever we can do to help students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.