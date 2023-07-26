QUINCY — Quincy Public Schools still has several job openings with less than a month until the start of classes.
“We’re at a very similar place to where we’ve been the past few Julys,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “We still have some hiring to do, but we have hired over 40 certified staff members. We’ll be at a good place by the time school starts.”
Hiring continues for certified, or teaching, jobs and noncertified posts including crossing guards for the 2023-24 year. Available positions are posted online at qps.org.
“We would love to have 10 or 15 more certified hires to start the school year,” Otten said. “Our goal is to make sure every classroom is fully staffed with a certified teacher.”
QPS also is hiring transportation workers, custodians and food service employees, and Chief of Security Dan Arns said crossing guards are another need in the district.
Typically seven full-time, or permanent, guards help students cross streets at 30th and Maine, 24th and Maine, 14th and Maine, 14th and Jersey and at Denman Elementary, St. Francis School and St. Dominic School, but keeping those positions filled has been even more challenging since the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve tried to recruit everywhere,” Arns said. “What we need right now probably is one full-time and a couple of subs. We carry three to four subs, but we’re down to one.”
Crossing guards typically work 1.5 hours per day — an hour in the morning and a half hour in the afternoon.
“Some are a little longer, some a little shorter. The one at 24th and Maine is there a little longer. It takes kids a while to get from 30th and Maine to 24th,” Arns said.
The job certainly has weather challenges, but “it’s a rewarding job,” he said. “Parents rely on the guards, Kids get to know them. They get to know the kids. They want to help the kids.”
The district provides training and equipment to the guards, who must pass a basic hearing and vision test to be hired.
Otten said it’s getting tougher every year to fill teaching jobs in QPS — and in school districts across the nation.
“We’re still being creative with our hiring,” she said.
Among the district’s approaches is working with the Illinois State Board of Education through a competency based education waiver, which allows QPS to grow its own teachers.
“If a candidate has a bachelor’s degree and an Illinois sub license and is willing to enroll in an education program, we can hire them as a certified teacher and work with them to get their certification in place,” Otten said.
QPS already has hired more than 50 competency-based educators through the program — and Otten said many of the teacher residents have become certified teachers.
“They’re working in the classroom alongside all of our certified staff,” Otten said. “They’ve been very successful in classrooms.”
QPS also continues to hire ahead to meet ongoing needs.
“We are starting to look at midterm grads. We’ll begin placing our midterm grads for the coming school year,” Otten said. “This fall we’ll start hiring for next school year as we have in the past.”
