QUINCY — Periodic bus delays highlight a major challenge facing Quincy Public Schools — hiring bus drivers.
“We already probably were challenged a little bit, and that kind of country-wide shortage of workers is impacting us what appears to be a little more dramatically,” QPS Assistant Director of Transportation Scott Douglas said.
“We are getting a bit more interest recently, and you’re always knocking on wood and crossing your fingers that those people showing interest are going to work out.”
Maintaining a full roster of drivers and substitutes often is a challenge for school districts, but the COVID-19 pandemic has made it worse.
“The pandemic has caused some of our drivers to retire early. We’ve had resignations come through due to the pandemic — not only drivers, but riders and transportation workers fearful of COVID but not interested in the mandates coming down pertaining to vaccination or weekly testing,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “Not only QPS but districts across the nation are facing the exact same issues.”
But Douglas said driving a bus can be an ideal job for a person who enjoys kids.
Without bus service, “a lot of kids would not make it to school,” he said. In each school day, “we’re the first person they see and the last person they see. There really are some tremendous relationships created with kids, drivers and riders.”
Open positions in QPS aren’t limited to transportation.
“We’ve got open positions in nearly every employee group,” Otten said.
Typically the district would not have certified teaching positions open in October, but “this year we had late resignations, August resignations, and have not been able to fill them,” Otten said. “We are interviewing and hiring year-round.”
Otten said the transportation department offers part-time jobs with flexible hours and excellent benefits based on the number of hours worked.
“People do not have to have a CDL (commercial driver’s license) to be hired,” Otten said.
“We supply 40 hours of paid training here for people that are wanting to be employed as bus drivers,” Douglas said. “Typically you come out of that with your state-required training, your CDL, your P endorsement, a passenger endorsement, and a bus endorsement.”
While training, employees can be used as bus riders.
“As much as we talk about drivers and the need for drivers, we’re in need of riders,” Douglas said.
Riders staff early childhood and special education buses, and “we use them occasionally on a bus with a new driver or a sub driver as someone that can help with student management while that person just drives the bus,” Douglas said.
Most drivers work the morning and afternoon routes — or roughly 6:45 to 8:45 a.m. and 1:45 to 3:45 p.m. or 2:15 to 4:15 p.m.
New employees start as a sub driver until a regular route opens, but typically work every day to cover for drivers out sick or on a trip.
Bus delays, more frequent this school year, happen because of the district’s lack of depth in the transportation department.
“For the most part, routes are filled, but we don’t have the subs that are on staff that we had in the past,” Douglas said. “When a trip requires multiple buses to go out, you’re starting to scramble on how can we fill those needs and get those kids home.”
Sometimes a stop or two may shift to another bus. Sometimes bus routes get combined. Department employees trained as drivers also take on routes.
“They’re consistently out. I wish I could say there’s a day or two they haven’t been on a bus,” Douglas said. “We also utilize mechanics. They have been on buses way more than we like.”
