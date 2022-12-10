QUINCY — With first semester nearly over, Clair Clark and Justin Pearson say they’re both settling into Quincy Junior High School.
He’s a sixth-grader new to QJHS. She’s a sixth-grade earth science teacher also new to QJHS — and to teaching.
“It’s kind of fun. We’re both new. We’re both figuring out how the school works, how the pace works,” Justin said.
“It’s their new school and being around kids they never had classes with before,” Clark said. “It’s a huge transition for them and for me, something I bonded with my kiddos over. They know it’s my first year. We’re learning everything together.”
Clark is one of 17 competency-based educators hired for the 2022-23 year in Quincy Public Schools. A state waiver allows QPS to hire classroom teachers with a bachelor’s degree in any subject and a substitute teacher license who are earning a degree in education.
“Really what it does is allow us to hire candidates who are working on their professional educator license, which is a win for QPS but also a win for our students,” QPS Personnel Director Lisa Otten said. “It’s giving us candidates that are bringing content knowledge into the classroom from prior careers.”
Andrea Heiden worked jobs “here and there” but the Quincy native always wanted to do more after graduating from college in 2020.
After seeing a flier about the QPS competency-based program, “maybe this is a good place to start,” said Heiden, hired this school year to teach seventh-grade English at QJHS. “My original aspiration was to teach political science at the college level, which hopefully someday I will. I’m just taking a longer route to get there than I originally anticipated which has worked out for the best for me.”
Much of what she learned as a political science major fits into her classroom with lessons in how people think and interact with the world around them and how what they’re reading fits into the larger context of their lives.
“I did not have education classes, but I’m getting all that educational content now in my master’s classes,” Heiden said. “I’ve loved being able to learn about education while also doing it day to day. That’s been super helpful in a lot of ways.”
Debating whether to teach junior high or high school, she opted for QJHS.
“Junior high was such a formative time in my life, such an interesting school experience for me that I decided teaching junior high was probably a better fit for me,” she said. “I teach dance students around the same age, so it definitely was an easy transition. I know how these kids think.”
So does Clark, who talked her third hour students, including Justin, through a test review one day this week, stopping to explain one concept again and draw an accompanying picture on the whiteboard.
“She’s one of my favorite teachers,” Justin said. “I didn’t really like science until this year. She taught me some tips like how to study, how to be a better listener, just a better student in general.”
Clark and her husband earned bachelor’s degrees, hers in biology, from Bradley University in 2020 then moved back home to Quincy with COVID at its peak. He started work on a master’s degree, and she found a job at Quincy Medical Group “as just kind of a fallback plan” until her mother-in-law mentioned the school district’s competency-based program.
Since 2018, QPS has hired 48 competency-based teachers, and probably close to half already have earned a teaching license, which typically takes less than two years working with any college or university or QPS partners Quincy University, Culver-Stockton College and Grand Canyon University.
“It’s allowing people interested in teaching to start teaching as soon as they can,” Otten said.
The idea of teaching intrigued Clark, who once had hoped to double-major in biology and education, and after training new hires in her previous job, which is similar to teaching, she thought she could do it.
“This is the hardest job I’ve ever done, but I could complain all day and still love it. It’s just so rewarding,” Clark said. “I go home and tell my husband how much I love these kids.”
Outside of the classroom, Clark takes in her students’ choir concerts, band concerts and games.
“They want to see me and say hi,” she said. “I know they like me. I like them. I don’t know if I’m doing a great job teaching them science, but I love them.”
There’s plenty of challenges, especially with subject matter she hasn’t heard since she was in sixth-grade and without knowing the classroom management techniques taught to education majors, but Clark’s learning thanks to supportive coworkers, administrators and teacher-mentor Heather Maston.
“When I think of my first year of teaching and how unprepared I felt — and I had done a full year of student teaching before that and a traditional program at Illinois State — I can’t imagine how new CBE teachers feel,” Maston said. “I try my best to almost over-explain things. I don’t want to assume she knows things when she doesn’t have that background.”
Clark said she reached out to Maston for help every day or every other day during first quarter. “She had to walk me through everything I was doing day by day,” Clark said. “Now I’m at the point I can almost do things on my own.”
But Clark’s already figured out what’s most important in teaching.
“The number one thing is building relationships with kids. Teaching science comes second. She has got that down. It almost does have to come naturally,” Maston said.
“Anyone who has a passion for kids could do this job. It doesn’t really matter if you care about the content you’re teaching. It just matters if you can build a relationship and support a child,” Clark said. “All I care about is they can come into my classroom and know they have someone who has their back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.