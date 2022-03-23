QUINCY — The hiring process is on track to fill three key leadership posts in Quincy Public Schools.
Interviews began this week for Academy director, K-12 music director and Rooney principal.
“By the April board meeting, our goal is to bring to the board our recommendations for those three positions,” Superintendent Roy Webb told the School Board on Wednesday night.
Music department, Academy and Rooney staff members participate in the first round of the hiring process by serving on selection committees to interview qualified candidates and recommend finalists for the job. The second round involves a full interview of the finalists by Webb and incoming superintendent Todd Pettit, the current K-12 music director, then a recommendation to the School Board.
Also Wednesday, Webb announced the last day for students will be June 2, with June 3 the last day for teachers. The four snow days used this school year pushed back the original last day of school.
In other action, the School Board:
• Adopted a recommendation from the District Improvement Team to offer a new pre-algebra course, beginning in the 2022-23 year, at Quincy High School. The course, which will count as a math credit, will help incoming students struggling in math.
• Agreed to work with PMA Securities to look into refunding, or refinancing, general obligation school bonds issued in 2014 to take advantage of lower interest rates. Projected savings over the remaining term of the bonds could top $1 million. “It’s worth looking at,” QPS Chief of Business Operations Ryan Whicker said.
• Approved the 2022-23 district improvement plan which sets goals including transitioning to the leadership of Todd Pettit, named in February to succeed Webb in the superintendent’s job
Also new in the plan is a goal to improve the district’s position on equity, diversity, inclusion, dignity and belonging.
Working with board members, Webb updates the plan each year to target, in part, preparation and professional development, instruction, assessment and evaluation and change across QPS. “It’s a living document, so it can be revised as time goes on,” Webb said.
• Approved spending $932,135 for TMI to replace the heating ventilation air conditioning system at the board office and accepted the low bids from Technical Productions Inc. of $74,953.23 for a new stage curtain and $172,845.98 for stage rigging at Quincy High School. Plans call for work on both life safety projects to be done over the summer.
• Adopted a plan to sell a district-owned surplus 1988 GMC 3500 one-ton dump truck and a 1998 U.S. Cargo enclosed trailer. Sealed bids are due by 3 p.m. April 14 to sell both as is with no warranty.
